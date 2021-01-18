ATHENS - Water level is 0.57 feet high and stained. Water temp is in the upper 40s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are being caught shallow and deep. Bites are scattered and fishing is slow overall. Best action coming on shallow cranks and swim baits worked around docks. Crappie are scattered on deep brush and ledges down to 30 feet, hitting small shiners.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is at full pool and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says some good quality blue cats have been reported drift fishing large cut bait over deep water on the lake proper. Shad swim baits dead sticked in the same areas producing good numbers of white bass and hybrids. Crappie still best around timber in 25-40 feet and deeper bridges using jigs and small shiners. Black bass to four pounds are hitting jigs, cranks and spinnerbaits around deeper docks with brush. Shore rock and retaining walls also giving up some decent quality.
PALESTINE - Water level is 7 inches high and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good around docks using bladed jigs, swim jigs and soft stick baits rigged with a split shot. Main lake pockets with grass also holding fish. Crappie are good along the river in 25-30 feet, keying on standing timber; fish are suspended 12-16 feet down, hitting small shiners. Catfish are very good on 14-17 feet around baited holes using night crawlers, shad, chicken hearts and liver.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp around 50 degrees.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass and hybrids are good on main lake humps and points using slabs in deep water. Crappie are slow on shiners soaked around deep brush piles on main lake points and along creek channels. Catfish are good on punch bait fished near bottom in 30 feet of water around timber. The Richland Creek arm has been particularly good. Black bass are slow on cranks and wacky worms fished around docks and brush piles. No report on black bass.
FORK - Water level is 8 inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says crappie fishing continues to be good with steady limits coming around deep brush and points around the dam. Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been slow. Jerk baits, jigs and cranks worked in 8-12 feet are the best bets. No report on catfish.
‘PINES - Water level is 3.29 feet high and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been slow with a few fish reported on ‘Traps and bladed jigs worked around shallow grass up north. Farther south the bite is fair on cranks tossed around shore rock. Crappie fishing is fair in around brush piles in 16 feet using shiners. Catfish are slow.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.94 feet low slightly stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Bass fishing has been hit or miss to eight pounds using moving baits around grass beds. ‘Traps, square bills and bladed jigs have all be effective 3-8 feet water. Some scattered groups positioned on hard bottom ledges and around isolated stumps in 14-25 feet, hitting spoons, Carolina rigs and football jigs. Crappie are fair around brush piles using small shiners.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.99 feet low and muddy up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the high 40s and low 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass can be caught shallow and deep. Best deep bite coming in 26-34 feet on ridge ends and bluffs using drop shots, spoons and tail spinners. Most takers are small but numbers are good at times. Shallow fishing around hydrilla and hay grass has been tough but rewarding at times. Cory Rambo/Rusty Clark won the Rat-L-Trap event last weekend with 25.52 pounds; two other limits over 20 pounds brought to the scales. Bladed jigs, square bills, jerk baits and A-rigs producing some solid fish. No report on crappie or white bass.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 2.43 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s, upper 40s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing been good on cut bait. Several blues and flat heads ranging 5-60 pounds reported. Crappie are fair on the river using shiners and jigs. High winds have been a problem over the last week. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clearing. Water temperature is in the low 50s. David Russell says bass fishing improved over the weekend with some decent numbers reported in 8-10 foot of water. Schooling fish are appearing near the roadbeds early in the morning but most are small. A few bigger fish underneath hitting A-rigs and swim baits. Texas rigged plastics pulling a few fish away from the banks in shallower water. No report on crappie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.