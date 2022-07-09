ATHENS - Water level is five inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing is slow. School fish are active early and late around the dam and marina areas, hitting topwaters and Flukes. Crappie are slow, taking small jigs over brush in 20 feet.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 2.72 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass, hybrids and blue cats are good on main lake humps in 12-20 feet, all on cut bait and slabs. Crappie are hit or miss around brush piles in 14-22 feet and a few on bridges. Black bass are best on brush piles and deeper docks using Carolina rigs, shaky heads, deep cranks and football jigs.
FORK - Water level is 6.29 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been fair to good targeting water depths of 6-12 feet and 20-22 feet. Texas rig worms in red shad or plum patterns and DD22 cranks are best around shallower spots. Out deeper, Texas rigs and Carolina rigs are working best.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.32 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair at the north end of the lake with the best action coming early and late around shallow grass using topwaters, Flukes and bladed jigs. Key on areas near drops or sloughs. Down south, drops and long points with brush piles are giving up the most consistent bite on cranks and 10 inch worms. Crappie are fair along the river and the Highway 155 bridge crossing, mainly on jigs.
NACONICHE - Water level is six inches low and clear with surface temps hitting the low 90s
David Russell says bass fishing has improved. Early and late is best. School fish reporting some fast action at times with some some solid 3-4 pounders in the mix. Once the fish go down they are suspending at about 8 feet; slow falling plastics are the ticket.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.53 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s, low 90s.
Bass fishing has been fair to good. Some early/late action around shallow grass and points using topwaters and frogs. Light Texas rigs and weightless Flukes also producing. Main lake structure holding some good numbers at times, but lots of fish are suspended. Surface schooling fish are intermittent. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners and a few on jigs.
PALESTINE - Water level is eight inches low and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good along the river up north to the railroad trestle using jigs, Texas rigs and Senkos in 3-5 feet of water. Best bite down south has been on points using topwaters, then switching to Senkos. Midday producing some bigger fish around brush piles using 10-12 inch worms. White bass are good on points and the 155 roadbed using tailer spinners and spoons. Crappie are good in 20-24 feet along the river and natural timber using jigs or shiners; the 155 bridge is also holding fish. Channel cat are good around docks in 10 feet using cut bait or liver. Baited holes in 17-20 feet along the river also giving up some limits.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about three feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet using shiners. White bass are slow to fair with best actin coming live shad. Some schooling activity early around the 309 flats. Fish are scattered after schooling wanes. Channel catfish are good on punch bait soaked on a No. 4 treble, mostly around baited holes. No report on black bass.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 2.69 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has slowed somewhat with lots of fish suspended in the water column. Best bite has been around shallow grass early using frogs and weightless plastics in 1-4 feet. Some quality fish being reported pitching to pockets and holes in the grass. Offshore brush is producing a few fish on 10 inch plum and junebug worms. Catfish were good over the weekend with steady limits of channels coming over baited holes in 24 feet; fish are suspended about 12 feet down. Crappie are best around brush piles in 25 feet, suspended about 12 feet on top
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 2.26 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been good with some nice fish in the 5-30 pound range coming on trotline sets on flats and along the river using cut perch. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been good with the best action coming Texas and Carolina rigged plastics in 12-18 feet. Crank baits also producing when there is chop on the surface. Night fishing has been good to seven pounds on big worms worked in 14-22 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.