ATHENS — Water level is three inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. Anglers picking up a few school bass over main lake structure using white Flukes, spinnerbaits and topwaters. A few fish also hitting jigs and plastics worked along outside grass lines in 10-12 feet. Brush piles in 25 feet are the best bet for crappie, all on shiners soaked at suspended depths.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is about an inch low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are fair to 30 pounds on fresh cut bait drifted in 16-18 feet on main lake flats. No hybrids in the mix. White bass are fair in 11-14 feet at the upper reaches of the lake, all on jigging spoons fished on points. Crappie are good around bridges and brush piles in 18-20 feet. Docks in 5-9 feet also holding some quality fish. Black bass are best around docks and shallow sides of brush piles in 12-14 feet. Also some fish chasing gizzard shad around retaining walls.
PALESTINE — Water level is three inches high and stained up north and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good targeting shallow cover early with swim jigs, topwaters and Senkos. Midday bite is best around docks using jigs and small worms. Crappie are good around standing timber at midlake in 15-20 feet using jigs and shiners. White bass are slow. Catfish are excellent around baited holes near the river’s edge.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is four inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair around brush piles and bridge columns using shiners in 20 feet of water. White bass are hitting slabs and jigs in 15-25 feet of water, mostly on points, humps and roadbeds. Catfish are fair on shad and punch bait soaked around timber in the Richland Creek arm in 20 feet of water. Black bass taking crankbaits worked round shady sides of docks, keying on brush piles. Main lake points also giving up some fish on Carolina rigs and Texas rigs.
FORK — Water level is nine inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow overall with the best action coming at first light around any shallow cover using topwaters and light Texas rigs. Lighted docks also giving up a few fish at night. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 25 feet of water using shiners or jigs tipped with Fire Balls. Standing timber also giving up a few fish for LiveScopers. Channel cat are fair dunking punch bait around baited holes.
‘PINES — Water level is five inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north using frogs over hydrilla beds. Midday bite has been good around river bends using jigs and Texas rigs. Farther south, drops and ridges in 12-16 feet are giving up some better quality fish using shaky head worms and deep cranks. Also some fish hitting topwaters on points early in the day. Crappie fishing is best along the river and around bridges in 12-16 feet, mainly on shiners.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is seven inches low and clear down south, slightly stained up north. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been slow to fair with the best action coming early in the day on topwaters and light Texas rigs fished around shallow shore grass or over flats near deeper channels. A few school fish reported on and off throughout the day, most are small.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is five inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been fair with the best schooling action coming after sun up, hitting tail spinners, topwaters and shallow cranks. Offshore structure in 25-35 feet producing the better quality fish, a few up to 8 pounds. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says anglers are picking up limits around brush piles in 20-35 feet, suspended about 12-15 feet down. Shiners are the best bet.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about three feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow. Best bite still coming shallow in 3-4 feet using topwaters, frogs and buzz baits. Also some fish holding on points in 12-14 feet. Some main lake schooling activity; Rat-L-Traps are working best. Crappie fishing has been good for numbers, but not much on size. Brush piles in 25-35 feet of water are the ticket. Fish are suspended about 12-15 feet and hitting shiners
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. No report available this week.
