ATHENS - Water level is 1.27 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been fair. School fish are active on points, hitting Yellow Magic poppers and small chrome ‘Traps. Outside grass edges also giving up some solid fish on shaky heads and Texas rigs. Crappie fishing has been slow overall. A few partial limits reported on jigs fished around deep brush in 25 feet.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 3.22 feet low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says catfish are good on humps in 16-20 feet and up shallow in creeks around moving water after the rain, all on cut bait. Black bass are best around boat docks in 2-6 feet of water using shaky heads, bladed jigs and Texas rigs. Crappie are best around brush piles using minnows in 12-25 feet. White bass are good in 6-14 feet on humps, hitting slabs and trolling cranks.
FORK - Water level is 5.51 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says the lake saw a two-foot rise with big rains last week. Deeper fish are suspended, on the move and tough to pattern. Shallow fish are scattered. Covering water is the key. Best bets are square bills, topwater and Texas rigs in 1-4 feet targeting points near channels. Crappie fishing has been fair around brush and timber using forward sonar and jigs.
’PINES - Water level is 1.49 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been fair to good to seven pounds over grass up north using topwaters and stick baits. Farther south, topwaters and square bills are working around shallow rock and sandy points. Crappie are good under the 155 bridge up north using shiners in 16-20 feet; the bite is slow down south. Bream are excellent in skinny water in the backs of creeks using small worms and crickets.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.96 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says there are bass to be caught shallow and deep. Shallow bite is best on bladed jigs and Texas rigged craws fished between docks down south 2-5 feet. Deeper fish are holding in 15-18 feet on points and brush piles, taking deep cranks. Numbers aren’t as good deep, but quality is better. Crappie are good under bridges and on brush piles in 17-22 feet using jigs and minnows. White bass are slow. Best action has been early on lipless cranks. Catfish are very good over baited holes along the river channel, fishing 16-18 foot using night crawlers. Also some fish around main lake docks in 4-6 feet, hitting liver and chicken hearts.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.74 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been good early using topwaters on points and around shallow grass. Also some fish hitting Texas rigs and jigs around grass in 7-9 feet and Carolina rigs off main lake points another other structure in 10-20 feet. Some schooling action on the main lake. Crappie are good around brush piles in 15-25 feet.
NACONICHE - Water level is about three inches low and slightly stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
David Russell says the bass are really scattered since the rain and tough to pattern. Most are suspended. No report on crappie.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 4.25 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says fishing patterns have not changed over the last week. Crappie are best around brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet, mostly on minnows. Hybrids are hitting live bait around humps in 20-25 feet. The 309 Flats area has been good. White bass are slow and hard to locate around points and humps in 10-15 feet. Catfish are good with some solid limits of channels and blues reported on punch bait in 10-20 feet on main lake and secondary points. Check out the 309 Flats, Midway and Longarm Branch Point.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.25 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been hit or miss. Tater Reynolds won the BFL event over the weekend a two-day total of 48.14. Outside grass edges are producing the most consistent bite on light Texas rigs. Flipping with heavy creature baits and jigs also producing some good quality. Brush piles in 25-28 feet giving up some solid fish on big worms rigged Texas style or on a big shaky head. Watermelon and plum are the top colors.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been been slow. Not many anglers out. Cooler water temps should help the bite around brush piles.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.90 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow, not many anglers out. A few solid fish reported shallow square bills, spinnerbaits and Texas rigs. Crappie fishing has been slow to fair around natural lay downs and brush piles using minnows and jigs. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good on trotlines tipped with cut bait and rod/reel using night crawlers or punch bait when the weather allows. Bream fishermen making some good hauls on small worms.
