Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following county, Henderson. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Athens, Gun Barrel City, Chandler, Malakoff, Brownsboro, Eustace, Berryville, Trinidad, Edom, Coffee City, Caney City, Payne Springs, Log Cabin, Murchison, Star Harbor, Poynor and Moore Station.