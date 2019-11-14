ATHENS — Water level is a foot low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing continues to be slow. The fish are scattered. Crappie are the best bet with some decent numbers reported around brush piles in 20-25 feet of water, taking small jigs.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is about two feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good on fresh cut bait drifted over open water or soaked in skinny water on windy banks.
Black bass are hitting jigs and assorted moving baits around docks with brush; a few fish in the five pound range reported. Humps in 10-20 feet giving up some white bass limits on spoons. Crappie fishermen picking off some keepers around brush piles and bridges in 12-20 feet. Docks with brush in 6-12 feet also holding some fish.
FORK — Water level is about 1.9 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says catfishing continues to be excellent on punch bait and cheese bait fished around baited holes in about 20 feet of water.
A few fish up to six pounds reported. Bass fishing has been slow overall with a few fish coming early on topwaters, then switching over to drop shot and Carolina rigged plastics in 10-15 feet of water. Crappie fishing is best around brush piles and timber in 15-25 feet of water.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is at normal level and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Crockett Family Resort says black bass are fair in the 2-3 pound range. Best bite coming late in the day on shad pattern cranks and shiners in 12 feet of water. Crappie fishermen are picking up some decent numbers around brush in 20 feet, mostly on shiners. No report on catfish.
‘PINES — Water level is nine inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been excellent to seven pounds with a strong bite along the river up north using Carolina rigs and shaky head Trick Worms. Bends are the key.
Crappie are good along the river as well, mainly on jigs and small shiners. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is two feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Bass anglers reporting a few fish early on topwaters and frogs before the front. Spinnerbaits, bladed jigs and Texas rigs are the best bet around grass beds in 3-8 feet of water up north.
Hard bottom structure and isolated stumps and brush in 14-20 feet are good for some decent numbers on Carolina rigs, spoons and shaky head worms but most are small. Crappie are fair with a few partial limits reported around brush piles.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.63 feet low and muddy up north, clear down south. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing patterns haven’t changed much from last week. Docks with brush are good bet down south, mainly using cranks and 1/4 ounce jigs.
Brush piles also giving up some decent quality using jigs and Texas rigs. Crappie fishermen reporting some partial limits on jigs fished around standing timber and bridges in 15-20 feet. Catfish are good over baited holes and boat docks. White bass are slow.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is three feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass fishing has been fair to five pounds, mainly on spinnerbaits, cranks and jigs fished tight to wood cover in 2-5 feet of water midway up major and secondary creeks. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good.
Best bite is shallow on windy banks using punch bait and cut shad. No big fish report; good numbers in the 2-3 pound range. White bass are fair on humps and points in 20-28 feet using slabs. Crappie are slow.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.3 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Clint Wade with Outlaw Outdoors says bass are scattered. Some good quality fish up to seven pounds reported around brush piles in 18-20 feet using Carolina rigs, jigs, Texas rigs and cranks. Also some schools holding in channels in 25-28 feet. Some good reports coming on Alabama rigs.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says square bills and bladed jigs are producing some good numbers midway up creeks on bends and on points.
Spoons and drop shots also good for some numbers in the 1-3 pound range around pods of shad in 25-35 feet. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles and at the Highway 147 bridge, mainly on shiners.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is seven feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good on trotlines and stump hooks; good numbers of blues and flatheads in the 8-50 pound range reported. Crappie fishing is improving daily along the river and under bridges using shiners and jigs.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing is on the upswing with some good catches reported in channels 5-9 feet deep using spinnerbaits. Some schools showing up on deep structure and timberlines but not much size.
NACONICHE — Water level is about normal level and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Bass anglers are reporting good numbers of solid fish up to eight pounds using Alabama rigs and underspin swim baits, mainly targeting suspended fish in timber, around boat lanes and on points. No report on crappie.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is at normal level and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says crappie anglers are reporting good numbers of keepers in Kickapoo Creek using white jigs. Best bite has been shallow, 2-4 feet. White bass anglers reporting limits on humps down south using slabs in about 22 feet of water.
Black bass are hitting cranks, spinnerbaits and Texas rig craws tossed tight to wood along channel breaks. No report on catfish.
