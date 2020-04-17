ATHENS — Water level jumped to 9 inches high after weekend storms. Surface temp in the upper 60s before the front.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 4 inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s ahead of the front.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats in the 10 pound range are taking fresh shad soaked on wind blown points and shore lines in 2-4 feet of water. Eating size fish are plentiful. Crappie fishermen are plucking some limits off shallow boat docks and back water spawning areas using jigs and shiners. Black bass are good in shallow water using wacky worms, Senkos and moving baits like Chatterbaits or spinnerbaits. Also some fishing hitting buzz baits and topwaters on occasion.
PALESTINE — Water level is 6 inches high and muddy up north, clearer down south. Water temps ahead of the front ranged from the low 60s around 70 later in the day.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass action has slowed down for numbers up north, but some good quality fish are still being reported. Spinnerbaits and 1/4 ounce jigs are the top producers around stumps close to creeks and drains. Crappie fishing has been good on jigs fished around brush in 15 feet. Catfish are excellent around wood in 6-9 feet, mainly on night crawlers.
FORK — Water level is 2 inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 60s ahead of the front.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been fair. A second wave of spawners moved shallow last week, hitting Texas rig lizards, craws and weightless Flukes or Senkos. A couple of 9 pounders reported off beds. Lots of post spawn fish up north, taking frogs and buzz baits around any shallow vegetation. Crappie fishing has been good. Some still spawning in the shallows, hitting jigs or shiners under a cork. Some good numbers also reported around brush piles and timber in 15-20 feet. Catfish are fair around creek channels and baited holes in 15-20 feet using night crawlers and punch bait.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 3 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp around 70 before the front.
Rhonda Shively at Bill’s Landing says catfish have been excellent for numbers and size. Trotliners picking up some nice blues and flatheads in the 20-60 pound range using live and cut bait on flats in 12-15 feet. Rod and reelers reporting good numbers of keepers on night crawlers. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been consistent with lots of fish shallow. Flipping beavers has been productive up north, but you can also catch fish on Chatterbaits and spinnerbaits. Texas rig worms and wacky worms are working best in clear water from mid-lake south. A few fish also hitting topwaters and frogs around torpedo grass. Crappie are hit or miss in the backs of creeks using Roadrunners. Bridges also giving up some keepers, mainly at night.
NACONICHE — Water level is slightly above full pool and clear. Water temp in the low 70s ahead of the front.
Local angler David Russell says the bass action has slowed down somewhat with lots of fish in post spawn. Small jigs and plastics are the best bet.
‘PINES — Water level is 5.70 feet high and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s ahead of the front.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass are excellent to 7 pounds up north using Flukes, Texas rigs and topwaters around grass and bushes up north. Points and shallow flats giving up some good quality farther south. Crappie are excellent, mostly around bridges with a few on brush.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 6 inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-60s before the front. Fishing guide Royce Simmons with Gone Fishin' Guide Service reported excellent white bass and hybrid striper action with steady limits around the 309 flats, main lake points and humps. Best bite coming on silver or chartreuse slabs. Blue cat are good on wind blown points in 2-4 feet using fresh shad and cut perch. Fisherman's Point Marina is reporting good crappie action on small shiners fished under a cork. Covering lots of water is key. Black bass are fair. Simmons suggests targeting main lake and secondary points with plastics or spinnerbaits.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is 6 inches high and lightly stained. Surface temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Crockett Family Resort says black bass are good on junebug worms and watermelon/red Flukes. Several fish ranging 5-10 pounds weighed during the last week, all shallow. Crappie fishing has been good with several limits reported on points using minnows. Catfish are good to 5 1/2 pounds using live perch around piers. Trotliners reporting flatheads to 30 pounds and good numbers of blue cat in the 3-8 pound range on live perch.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is three inches high and stained to clear. Water temp the low 70s ahead of the cold front.
Fishing traffic has been constant. Bass anglers reporting some solid fish using finesse plastics, swim jigs and frogs tossed around shallow grass beds in 2-4 feet. A few fish grouped on structure away from the bank in 14-20 feet, but most are small. Crappie fishermen picking up some limits using shiners and jigs around brush piles at mid-range depths. Shallow bite is hit or miss.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is is 4 inches high and stained to fairly clear in places. Water temp in the low 70s ahead of the front.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says the main draw right now are catfish. Best bite has coming at first light using cut shad around bulk heads in 4 feet of water. Finding areas were shad are actively spawning it the key. Also some nice blues coming on cut shad drifted along the edges of the Trinity. Randy Dearman says bass anglers are reporting the best action around shallow wood in major and secondary creeks using spinnerbaits, buzz baits and Texas rig plastics.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 3 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 70s, upper 60s ahead of the front.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass anglers are picking up some decent numbers and quality using Carolina rigs and a few topwaters worked around points and ridges near spawning areas. Spinnerbaits, swim jigs and small swim baits have been working around shore cover where shad are actively spawning at first light.
