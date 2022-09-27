ATHENS - Water level is 1.34 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing continues to be on the slow side but is hopeful things will begin to improving with changing weather patterns and cooling water. Bass are still best around around outside grass lines in 12 feet of water using Texas rig plastics, shaky heads and a few on crank baits. Offshore brush in 20-25 feet giving up a few crappie on jigs and minnows at suspended depths.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 3.77 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass, blue cat and hybrids are active on main lake humps in 16-20 feet using fresh shad. Also some whites coming on crank baits trolled behind the boat. Black bass are fair around shallow rock and retaining walls using cranks, topwaters and plastics. Crappie are good, mostly around brush and bridge in 12-20 feet, suspended at 6-8 feet off bottom.
FORK - Water level is 6.18 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing been slow overall. A few fish hitting Texas rigged worms on main lake points in 3-6 feet of water. Early morning giving a few fish on topwater. Fishing guide Gary Paris says channel cat are the excellent to six pounds in 20-25 feet with limits coming over baited holes using punch bait. Paris says crappie fishing has been been good on 10-20 feet around brush and stumps. Jigs and shiners working equally well for limits.
PINES - Water level is 1.89 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s before the front.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair up north using topwaters, frogs, Senkos and Flukes around shallow grass beds. Also some fish hitting shaky head worms along the river. Down south the bite is best on points early in the day using topwaters and square bills. Crappie fishing has been slow; a few at the long bridge up north and around brush piles on the river down south.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 3.26 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair using topwaters over shallow grass and points at first light. Also some fish hitting Flukes and Senkos. Midday bite is best around deeper grass edges. Punching with heavy Texas rigs or jigs working in places. Some schooling activity but most of the fish are small. Crappie fishing is still good targeting brush piles in 15-24 feet using minnows and jigs. Some limits reported; hitting multiple piles is the ticket.
NACONICHE - Water level is six inches low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been with numbers up to three pounds coming on slow falling plastics and shad pattern cranks. Fish are holding near the surface in 14-16 feet. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE - Water level is 2.13 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good, starting in the backs of main lake pockets using poppers, buzz baits, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs. Midday bite is best around dock shade using jigs and Texas rigs. Crappie fishing is fair with the best action coming under bridges and in natural timber using forward sonar to pinpoint schools of fish. Channel cat are excellent under docks using chicken liver or cut shad. Baited holes also giving up some limits on night crawlers. White bass are very slow.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 4.57 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair on brush piles in 15-25 feet, all on minnows. A few limits reported. White are slow; fish are scattered and difficult to find. Hybrids are slow with a few fish coming on gizzard shad fished on humps and points off the 309 Flats in 20-30 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on punch bait soaked on 20-30 feet on main lake points and timber along the Richland Creek arm.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.87 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has improved over the last week. Several fish in the 5-7 pound range coming on big Texas rigged worms fished in deep brush in the middle of the day. Lots of schooling activity on calm days over deep flats from the 147 bridge south to Buck Island. A few up to four pounds in the mix. Early morning bite has been best over hydrilla beds in 4-6 feet using topwaters, then switching to swimming worms with a light weight and shallow running cranks in 5-8 feet. Flipping heavy creatures on 8-12 foot grass edges also producing some solid midday fish under big sun.
Branum says boaters should be cautious motoring in the low water, especially around the Amber and Black Forest areas.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.25 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ben Matsubu says crappie fishing is much improved. Best bite in coming in 19-25 feet of water around natural timber and brush piles, fish are suspended at 12-15 feet. Jigs and minnows working. Bass fishing has been fair using Texas rig red bug and plum apple worms and 6XD cranks in 12-17 feet on ridges, points and humps. No report on catfish this week.
