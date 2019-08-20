ATHENS — Water level is two inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. Schooling activity has waned. Best bite is coming along outside grass edges. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Jason Barber says fishing patterns remain unchanged. Blue cat, hybrids and white bass are good on humps in 18-25 feet on the main lake using cut shad and slabs. Crappie are fair on brush piles in 16-24 feet using shiners. Bridges also giving up some fish. Black bass are best on docks in 5-10 feet using shaky heads, Texas rig and cranks.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level about an inch low and stained. Water temp in the low 90s. Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been good early and late around humps and drops at mid-range using perch color cranks, ‘Traps and plastics. Crappie are fair on shiners soaked around lighted piers. Bream are good off piers on small worms. Catfish are taking shiners, shad, worms and punch bait on rod and reel.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is slightly below full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Dave Cox says white bass, stripers and hybrids are still active below the dam. Also some schooling action in the Pine Island area and east side 190 roadbed, hitting white slabs and pet spoons. Lots of short fish reported. Also some whites and hybrids roving channel cuts north and south of Riverside. Black bass are slow; a few fish being caught on jigs and plastics around wood. Crappie are slow near cut creek banks up north. Blue cats are steady on trotline tipped with shad along the river. Jugs are good at Turkey Creek at night.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 6.48 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 90s. Anglers should use caution due to stumps in the boat lanes. Stephen Johnston says bass are fair on Carolina rigs and Texas rigs worked on main lake structure in 10-16 feet; a few fish deeper. Shallow bite is slow. Night fishing producing some solid fish to eight pounds on worms. Crappie fishing is fair around brush but slowing down. Catfish are good to five pounds on rod and reel using punch bait over baited holes
PALESTINE — Water level is five inches low and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 80s. Ricky Vandergriff says bass are fair along channel breaks up north using black/blue jigs and plastics tight to wood cover. Best bite down south coming on cranks and Carolina rigs worked on points in 3-16 feet. Crappie are fair in 18-20 feet in timber using jigs. Catfish are good over baited holes using night crawlers in 15-16 feet.
FORK — Water level is a foot low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Tony Parker says bass fishing is still slow with the best shallow bite coming on wacky worms tossed around piers and docks. Also some quality bass up to nine pounds taking spoons and cranks on main lake points and humps in 25 feet. Crappie are slow; a few fish starting to show up on bridges in 15-20 feet and timber in 25 feet. Catfish are good on punch bait in 25-30 feet on creek channels. Baited holes giving up limits.
NACONICHE — Water level about seven inches low and clear. Surface temp in the low 90s. David Russell says the fish are scattered with the best action coming on slow falling Flukes and topwaters worked round timber. Most fish are suspended at 10 feet and above.
‘PINES — Water level is seven inches high and stained. Surface temp in the upper 80s. Jim Tutt says bass are fair up north, mostly on points using worms. Topwaters are working early and late. Crappie are good on brush piles with shiners. Catfish are fair over baited holes and a few on trotline.
CONROE — Water level is a foot low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Butch Terpe says channel cat are the best bet in the hot weather, mainly over baited holes 18-22 feet deep using punch bait and cheese. Black bass are fair around docks and rock early, then moving offshore to roadbeds, points and pond dams in 12-20 feet with Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Areas with brush are best. A few hybrids and white bass reported on points using slabs and pet spoons.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.4 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s. Bass anglers reporting a few quality fish at night on Texas rigs and Carolina rigs fished on points, drops and the hump. The bite is slow overall. A few groups holding on channel swings but most are small. Crappie are fair with a few partial limits coming around brush piles.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is nine inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. No report this week and there aren’t many anglers out and about.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is a foot low and clear. Surface temp in the upper 80s. Fisheries biologist Todd Driscoll says bass anglers are picking up some decent numbers and good quality around brush piles in 12-25 feet using Texas rigs, Carolina rigs and cranks. A few fish shallow hitting frogs. Crappie are fair around brush piles and fish structures in 20-30 feet using live shiners and jigs at suspended depths. Catfish are good over baited holes up north.
