ATHENS - Water level is five inches high and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are pushing towards the beds. Later bite is best using Senkos, jigs and white swim jigs. Crappie moving shallow as well, holding on outside docks and near steep banks with grass, hitting shiners.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is about three inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie fishing has been good in skinny water around docks and up creeks, hitting jigs and shiners. Blue cats are good to 20 pounds in 1-3 feet using fresh cut bait. White bass are scattered; some around lighted docks at night and some still up the creeks. Black bass are good using spinnerbaits, jigs and wacky worms around docks and shallow cover.
PALESTINE - Water level is in the low 60s and dirty up north, stained down south.
Bass are on beds, hitting Texas rig plastics and bladed jigs worked slowly along outside grass edges. Crappie are good on jigs and shiners worked around buck brush at the lake’s north end at the north end. White bass are still good in the Neches, hitting small spinners. Catfish good under docks on shad or punch bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water Level is four inches low and fairly clear, water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie on fair on shiners with lots of fish moving shallow to spawn. White bass are good on silver or chartreuse slabs worked on main lake points and humps 30-40 feet. Catfish are good on Kings Punch Bait in 15-20 feet up the Richland Creek arm. Black bass are fair on plastics and shallow cranks worked on docks and points.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about 3 1/2 inches low and clear. Water temp in the 60s.
Bass are good to five pounds on Senkos, lizards and swim jigs worked around shallow grass beds. Crappie anglers reporting a few keepers along outside grass edges using Roadrunners and small jigs. Also some bass setting up on points, isolated stumps, channel ledges and the pipeline crossing, but most are small.
NACONICHE - Water level is a just above full pool and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
David Russell says bass are fair to 9 pounds. Small finesse jigs and small swim baits are bet when fished in shallow to mid-range depths. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 2.39 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says crappie and bass fishing has been hit or miss up up north. Catfish have been good on trotlines from five to 64 pounds, mainly blues. Cut bait is working best.
Jane Gallenbach at River Ridge says white bass are still hitting Roadrunners tipped crawfish and on small shiners. River is half bank and very fishable.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is about five inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been pretty good despite erratic weather and heavy fishing pressure. Light Carolina rigs worked on points, Texas rig Senkos and ‘Traps are producing the best results in 4-12 feet. Also some fish hitting Alabama rigs in major coves at the lake’s southern reaches. No report on crappie.
PINES - Water level is 1.80 feet high and stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass are excellent around bushes and grass using Chatterbaits, jigs, Flukes and Senkos. Everything is shallow, five feet or less. Crappie are excellent on the river around brush in 15-20 feet. Catfish are slow. Lots of boats on the water.
FORK - Water level is at full pool and stained to clear. Surface temp in the low 60s.
Bass are good. A 15.47 pounder won the Bass Champs MegaBass event over the weekend. Eight other fish over 24 inches brought to the scales. Fish are on a pre-spawn pattern and few on beds, hitting Texas rigs, Senkos, square bills and Chatterbaits in shallow to mid-range depths. Crappie are fair, moving towards the shallows, taking shiners under a cork and a few on jigs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.