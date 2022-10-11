ATHENS - Water level is 1.66 feet low and clear. Surface temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are active early and late on windy grass edges in 10-12 feet using shaky head worms and jigs. Brush piles out to 24 feet also holding some fish. Crappie fishing is picking up with a few limits reported around brush in 16-22 feet using small jigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4.37 feet low and clear. Water temp the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats, channels, white bass and hybrids are still best on fresh cut bait fished on main lake humps in 16-20 feet. Black bass are hitting topwaters, buzz baits, cranks and plastics around shallow rock, brush and retaining walls. Docks docks in 2-10 feet also giving up some solid fish, hitting Texas rigs, shaky heads and spinnerbaits. Crappie fishermen reporting limits around brush piles and bridges in 12-20 feet, suspended at 6-12 feet.
FORK - Water level is 6.61 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing is hit or miss. Best action still coming on main lake points in 3-6 feet using Texas rigs and cranks. Topwaters producing a few fish early. Fishing guide Gary Paris says channel cat are excellent using punch bait around baited holes in 20-25 feet. Crappie fishing is good in 10-20 feet around old timber and brush piles in 10-20 feet using jigs and minnows.
‘PINES - Water level is about 8 inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been slow up north. Lots of salvinia mats.. A few fish reported on frogs and buzz baits over hydrilla. Down south fishing has been good on points with rocks using buzz baits and square bills early. Crappie are slow around the bridges in 16 feet.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 3.73 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair with the best action coming on topwaters early, then switching to Texas rig plastics, weightless Senkos and crank baits around outer edges of hydrilla. Also some groups of fish holding around hard bottom channel swings and points with isolated stumps in 12-15 feet, hitting Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and shaky head worms. Crappie still good with limits reported around brush piles in 15-22 feet.
NACONICHE - Water level is about six inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-70s
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair to good with bait fish pushing shallow and schools of bass moving further up the creeks. Most fish are suspended in the water column, hitting square bills, small swim baits and spinnerbaits; most are small. No big fish reported.
PALESTINE - Water level is 2.50 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s, upper 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good in main pockets near creek channels, hitting small spinnerbaits, Texas rigs and wobble head jigs. Brush piles in 12-16 feet holding the most fish. Crappie are good on jigs fished around natural timber along the river channel in 16-20 feet. White bass are fair points points using lipless cranks and small spinnerbaits. Channel cat are still good under docks on liver and punch bait. Baited holes along the river in 17 feet also producing limits.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 5.50 feet low and stained in lots of areas due to turnover. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good from shallow to deep. In skinny water, Branum suggests targeting scattered or clumpy hydrilla beds in 3-6 feet with small shad imitation swim baits, swim jigs, Texas rigs and topwaters, mainly early in the day, then moving to deeper tapering edges of grass. Some fish at mid-range depths hitting cranks, drop shots and Texas rigs on flats and ridges with stumps. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good with much improved quality. Fish are suspended about 8 feet down around brush piles in 15-25 feet, hitting minnows and jigs.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 5.05 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good targeting brush piles in 15-25 feet using minnows. Channel and blue catfish are excellent with fast limits coming around timber in 25 feet using punch bait. The Richland Creek arm has been especially good. White bass and hybrids are slow. No report on black bass.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.56 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s, upper 70s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotliners are reporting fish from 5-60 pounds. Stump hooks are starting to pick up along creeks using live perch. Several fish in the 10-40 pound range reported.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow, not much bass traffic on the lake. A few fish on points in 10-15 feet. Crappie guides reporting 40-50 fish per day around natural lay downs in 20-25 feet of water, suspended about 13 feet down using jigs and minnows.
