ATHENS - Water level is three inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing is beginning to pick up. Senkos and Flukes are producing fair numbers of slot fish the backs of the creek. Fishing are roaming with the shad. Crappie are slow, scattered around deep brush. Small shiners are the best bet. No limits reported.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is three inches low and stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are good on slabs in 12-18 feet of water around humps. Blue cats are good to 34 pounds on fresh cut bait drifted in 16-24 feet. Black bass are best on docks, rock and retaining walls, hitting spinnerbaits, square bills and Texas rig plastics. Also a few fish on topwaters. Crappie are best around docks in 6-12 feet of water. Shooting jigs to shade is the ticket.
PALESTINE - Water level is at full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good up north using spinnerbaits, jigs and soft stick baits worked in 2-7 feet around shore cover near the islands and creek channels. Crappie are fair with the best bite coming along the Neches River channel around submerged trees and brush piles, mostly on small jigs. Channel cat are good. Limits of small eating-sized fish hitting night crawlers and punch bait in 16-20 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about six inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons ways white bass and hybrids have been slow as of late. Crappie anglers are picking up keepers around bridge columns and brush piles in 15-20 feet of water, mainly on small shiners. Channel cats are good on punch bait around standing timber in Richland Creek, about 20 feet deep around baited holes. Black bass are hitting cranks and Texas rig worms around shaded docks and points.
TOLEDO BEND: Water level is 3 1/2 feet and clear. Surface temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been very slow. A few fish hitting Texas rigs and cranks on structure in mid-depth ranges. Some intermittent schooling activity on the main lake. Crappie fishing has been slow with the best action coming under creek bridges, all on shiners. No report on catfish.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
David Russell says the bite has been tough. A few small fish reported on small swim baits, weightless Flukes and Texas rigged plastics fished around structure in 12-15 feet of water. No report on crappie.
FORK - Water level is 1.66 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow with a few fish hitting topwaters, buzz baits and popping frogs early and late around shallow cover. Also a few fish in the 1-3 pound range reported on Carolina rigs and drop shots worked along channel breaks at mid-range depths. Crappie are good around brush piles and timber in 20-25 feet using hand tied jigs and small shiners. Channel cat are good on baited holes in 20 feet, mostly along creek channels.
‘PINES - Water level is seven inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish hitting cranks and spinnerbaits on rocky points in shallow water down south. Buzz baits and spinnerbaits producing a few fish around grass up north. Crappie fishing is fair along the river in 20 feet using small shiners. No report on catfish. NACOGDOCHES - Water level is two feet low and clear to stained. Surface temp the mid-70s.
Bass are fair. A few small fish in the 1-3 pound range hitting buzz baits, frogs, swim jigs and poppers worked around shallow vegetation. Texas rigs and jigs also producing few fish around brush piles. Anglers finding a few groups holding around isolated stumps, hard bottom ledges and other structure in 12-18 feet, mostly small fish. Crappie fishermen are reporting partial limits with some good quality around brush piles using small shiners.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.45 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been hit or miss. Some good quality fish but not many numbers. Best bite is in on small shiners in 22-35 feet of water around brush piles, suspended at 12-15 feet.
Dearman says bass fishing has been fair but inconsistent. A few fish shallow, but the best bite has been around drops and brush in 14-18 feet of water, mainly on Texas rigs, cranks and Carolina rigs.
