ATHENS - Water level is about 7 1/2 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s, upper 40s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing patterns are unchanged from last week. Bass anglers still picking up a few fish around offshore brush piles in 20-25 feet using Carolina rigs and jigs. Brack says crappie are fair around brush piles using minnows. A few limits reported in 20-30 feet.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are hitting shad pattern swim baits dead sticked on the main lake in 35-50 feet on the main lake. Jigs skipped around deeper docks producing some quality black bass. Blue cat are good on fresh cut bait drifted in 20-40 feet. Also some fish hanging around shallow stumps up north. Crappie are good around submerged timber in 25-40 feet and deeper bridge pillars using shiners.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.24 feet high and muddy up north, clear down south. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been fair to good on bladed jigs, soft stick baits and black/blue red flake jigs worked around any shallow cover in 3-7 feet midway up creeks. Docks in 4-9 feet also giving up some fish. Fishing slow is the key in the cold water. Crappie are good along the old river channel, keying on standing timber in 25-30 feet. The fish are suspended 15-18 feet down, hitting hand-tied jigs or small shiners. White bass fair on spoons or trolling the old Highway 155 roadbed with crank baits. Catfish are very good around baited holes along the river in 14-18 feet; best bite on night crawlers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - RC is about two inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp the upper 40s, low 50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says channel catfish are on a strong bite around standing timber in the Richland Creek arm, hitting punch bait in 25-35 feet of water. Crappie are slow with the best action coming around deep brush piles on main lake points and creeks. Black bass and white bass are slow.
FORK - Water level is eight inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the low 50s, upper 40s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says crappie fishing has been good in 35-50 feet around the dam with lots of limits coming on shiners and jigs. Bass anglers reporting a few fish to nine pounds at night, but the bite has been slow overall. No report on catfish.
‘PINES - Water level is 2.77 feet high and muddy to stained. Water temps in the low 50s, upper 40s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been slow with the cold, muddy conditions. A few fish hitting ’Traps and Chatterbaits around grass up north. Square bills worked on rocky points are the best bet down south. Crappie are fair with the best action coming on bridges in 17 feet using shiners. No report on catfish.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about 2.1 feet low and dirty up north, clearer farther south. Water temp in the upper 40s.
Bass are fair to five pounds on square bills, ‘Traps and Chatterbaits worked slowly around grass beds in 4-6 feet. A-rigs producing some decent quality to nine pounds around brush piles. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits around brush piles using shiners and jigs.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level 2.36 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair on Texas rigs and Carolina rigs worked on main lake points in 8-14 feet around wood. ‘Traps and square bills also producing a few fish in the backs of creeks with decent water clarity. Also some fish hitting spoons around deep timberlines, but most are small. Crappie are slow with the rising, dirty water. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says blue cats are good to 50 pounds on trotline sets tipped with cut bait; flatheads are slow.
NACONICHE - Water level is slightly high and stained with surface temps in the low 50s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been tough overall, with a few fish reported on Texas rigged plastics and underspins worked in shallow water eight feet deep or less. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 2.52 feet low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s, upper 40s.
A 13.44 pound Toyota Sharelunker was weighed during last weekend’s Bass Champs event by Travis Moore and Norman Land, both of Cleveland. The top sack was turned in by Josh Rodgers and Travis Burleigh, 26.69. Fishing guide Brian Branum says newly flooded hay grass and hybrilla beds in the mouths of creeks are giving up some quality fish on bladed jigs, swim jigs, jerk baits and ‘Traps. Bigger bites coming away from the bank on points, creeks and drains, hitting cranks, Carolina rigs and football jigs. White bass are hit or miss up the Angelina. No report on crappie.
