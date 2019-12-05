ATHENS — Water level is nine inches low and clear. Surface temp in the mid 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass anglers continue to struggle as the fish remain scattered. Outside grass lines in eight feet are still the best bet using Texas rigs, shaky heads and lipless cranks.
Crappie fishermen reporting some partial limits using shiners. and jigs around brush piles in 20-25 feet.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2.28 feet low and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are still good on shad plastics dead-sticked in 30-40 feet.
Blue cats are good to 34 pounds on cut shad drifted in the same areas. Black bass are good around docks and rocks using jigs and shad pattern cranks.
Crappie are slow. A few fish still holding around deeper docks with brush, but the action shifting more towards brush piles.
FORK — Water level is 2.03 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing continues to be slow. The fish are scattered with the most consistent bite coming on drop shot plastics and shaky head worms soaked in 10-15 feet of water.
Crappie fishing has been good on bridges using jigs and shiners; the fish are suspended at 16 feet. Brush piles in 20 feet also giving up some limits.
Crappie anglers are reminded of the no cull rule in effect from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28. Anglers must retain the first 25 crappie they catch, regardless of size.
Catfish are excellent along creek channels and on points using cheese bait and night crawlers. Baited holes also giving up limits.
‘PINES — Water level is about nine inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been hit or miss with the best bite coming on river bends up north with shaky head worms and Rat-L-Traps.
Crankbaits are the ticket on points farther south. Crappie are fair on jigs and shiners soaked in timber and around brush near the river. Catfish are slow.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about two inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s.
White anglers reporting some decent numbers on slabs and spoons worked on mid-lake humps and main lake points; trolling also producing some keepers.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says cut shad drifted over deeper water near river channel breaks is producing some quality blue cat. Black bass are fair along creek channel breaks targeting shallow wood with square bills, bladed jigs and spinnerbaits.
Cox says crappie fishermen have picked up some decent numbers over the last week in Harmon and Caney creeks.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about two feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s.
Bass fishermen are reporting a few fish along grass edges in channels using cranks, Chatterbaits and Texas rigs. A few fish also hitting topwaters and lipless baits over grass flats early and late.
Some decent numbers setting up on points and hard bottom structure with isolated stumps in 16-20 feet, hitting spoons, Carolina rigs and shaky head worms. Crappie fishermen plucking some partial limits off brush piles and fish structures using jigs and shiners
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.63 feet low and dirty up north, clearer down south south. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Brush piles in 12-16 feet and Highway 155 bridge in 15-17 feet are giving up some decent crappie numbers on jigs and shiners.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are still good on points dropping from 2-10 feet, hitting Carolina rigs and small crankbaits. Also some fish taking jigs, Texas rigs and bladed jigs along channel breaks in dirty water up north.
Catfish are best around around deeper docks in 6-10 feet and baited holes on hump and along the river using punch bait and night crawlers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 3.36 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s. No report available this week.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says catfish are good on windy banks. Blue cats in the 2-5 pounds; o big fish but lots of numbers. Black bass are fair to 4 1/2 pounds in 3-5 feet near channel breaks using crankbaits and Texas rig plastics. White bas are fair on humps and points 22-28 feet using slabs.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.50 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s, low 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass are good to six pounds shallow using crankbaits, Chatterbaits, and lipless cranks towards the backs of creeks near secondary points.
Big water bite is fair on ridges in 16-19 feet near deeper water, mainly on cranks and Carolina rigs. Some schooling activity around channel swings in 15 feet.
Crappie fishermen reporting some limits on jigs and shiners fished around brush piles in 25-30 feet.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is seven feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been good on stump hooks and trotlines with some big blues and flathead up to 60 pounds reported along with good numbers eating size fish upwards of five pounds.
Crappie fishing is good along the river using shiners and jigs.
NACONICHE — Water level is about two inches low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Local angler David Russell is reporting fair bass action Flukes and Senkos. Most of the fish are holding on deep structure with a few fish suspended between 12-17 feet.
Some schooling activity reported in timber adjacent to boat lanes.
HOUSTON COUNTY — No report available this week.
