ATHENS — Water level is three inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are congregating in the creeks. There on fish to be caught on the banks around grass, but the bite has been tough overall. Deadsticking soft stickbaits like Senkos and Flukes has been the best bet. The frog bite has waned. Not much fishing traffic on the water.
Crappie are slow. A few keepers reported around brush in 25-28 feet, mainly on shiners.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is six inches low and stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber is picking up good numbers of white bass and scattered hybrids on points and humps at depth ranges from 6-20 feet, mostly on slabs. Black bass still best around deeper docks and shore rock in 3-8 feet using shad pattern square bills and Texas rig plastics. Catfish are fair with the best quality coming on slab-size cut shad drifted in 12-24 feet of water.
PALESTINE — Water level is two inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good in shallow water using bladed jigs and casting jigs around docks and shore cover down south. Carolina rigs producing a few bites on points near drops. Crappie are good on brush piles in 16 feet and around natural timber along the Neches, mostly on jigs. Channel cat are excellent along river using punch bait and night crawlers.around baited holes in 25 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is a foot low and fairly clear. Surface temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says channel cat are excellent up the Richland arm using punch bait around timber in 15-25 feet; good numbers to two pounds with an occasional big fish.
White bass are fair on slabs in 20 feet on main lake points. Best crappie action happening around brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet using small shiners.
Black bass are good on cranks and small worms worked on points and around docks with brush.ß
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is nearly four feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been very slow. A few small fish hitting spinnerbaits and bladed jigs in the backs of creeks. Not much happening beyond 7 feet. Crappie guide Stephen Johnston says the bite has slow significantly. Trotline and stump hooks producing a few blues and flatheads when the wind allows for getting out.
FORK — Water level is two feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been fair. A few fish reported on Whopper Ploppers, poppers and buzz baits around shallow grass and pads, then moving to points at mid-range depths with Texas rigs and drop shots. Bridges in 16-20 feet and brush piles in 20-25 feet are the best bets for crappie using jigs and shiners. Catfish anglers making some good hauls on channe cats using punch bait in 20 feet along creeks and drops.
’PINES — Water level is about full pool and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north, mainly on buzz baits and Flukes worked over scattered grass. Down south the bite is good around rock using square bills and spinnerbaits; windy banks are best. Crappie are excellent along the river using shiners, 15 feet down.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 2.3 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Bass fishing has been fair with the best action coming on light Texas rigs, buzz baits and few on frogs fished around pads and outside grass edges 2-4 of water. Also a few fish hitting topwaters and wake baits over shallow flats near channel breaks. Deep fish are scattered with some small groups setting up on hard bottom structure in 14-18 feet, hitting shaky heads and Carolina rigs.
NACONICHE — Water level is three inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-70s.
David Russell says the bite has improved somewhat, but size is lacking. Best action coming spoons and Carolina rigs worked along ditches, road beds and humps in 16-18 feet. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 3.74 feet low and clear. Water temp the low 70s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman bass fishing has been fair on numbers but not much for size. Brush and drops in 17-18 feet are holding some large groups, not many beyond two pounds. Frogs fished in pads and plastics flipped in 4-5 foot grass beds are producing decent numbers, but most are small. Dearman says crappie fishing has been very slow. Best bite still around brush piles in 25-35 feet, but numbers are slim.
