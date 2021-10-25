ATHENS ― Water level is about one inch low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Bass anglers still reporting some solid fish tossing white Flukes, topwaters and small spinnerbaits in areas where the fish are actively schooling. Most of the takers are small but numbers have been decent with an occasional 4-5 pounder in the mix. Brush piles also giving up a few bass on Texas rigs. Crappie are fair around brush piles using jigs. Anglers are sorting through plenty of small fish to find the keepers.
CEDAR CREEK ― Water level is 1.19 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass are schooling on points early, hitting slabs and topwaters. Also some fish grouped on humps in 14-18 feet, some blue cats in the mix. Crappie still good shooting docks in 5-10 feet. Also some fish on brush piles and bridges in 12-20 feet, hitting jigs or shiners. Black bass action has been good early using topwaters and cranks around docks and shore rock.
PALESTINE ― Water level is seven inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good in shallow water, mainly around docks in 2-6 feet of water using casting jigs, swim jigs and bladed jigs. Slow retrieves around brush working best. Pitch as far as you can under docks with jigs. Also catching fish between docks on square bills and on deep cranks worked on points and humps. Crappie are fair on brush piles, around timber and under bridges, mainly on jigs. White bass are slow with the best action coming around the old 155 road bed using spoons. Channel catfish are excellent over baited holes along the Neches using night crawlers and chicken hearts.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS ― Water level is 1.56 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says bass fishing has been fair with some of the best action coming on points using Carolina and Texas rigged plastics. A few fish also reported on spinnerbaits and shallow diving cranks. Crappie are fair on brush piles and bridge columns using shiners in about 20 feet of water. White bass action has improved with limits coming on slabs, keying on points, Pelican Island and the 287 roadbed. Catfish are excellent on punch bait fished in standing timber in 25-30 feet in the Richland Creek arm.
FORK ― Water level is about two feet low and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles and timber in 20 feet. Bridges also holding some fish. Hand-tied jigs and shiners working equally well a times. Bass fishing has been slow to fair with a few fish hitting topwaters around shallow cover early then moving to points in 10-15 feet with drop shots, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Catfishermen making some good hauls on channel catfish using punch bait around baited holes near channel breaks in 15-20 feet.
’PINES ― Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass anglers are reporting some solid fish in the 4-6 pound range throwing frogs and Flukes up north in areas with shallow grass. River bends north of the bridge also giving up some fish on Texas rigs.
Farther south, points and drop offs are holding fish to be caught on Carolina rigs and crank baits. Crappie fishing has been fair with some decent catches reported along the river and around timber using jigs or shiners.
NACOGDOCHES ― Water level is 1.87 feet low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Bass anglers are reporting a few quality fish early on topwaters, light Texas rigs and bladed jigs worked over shallow grass flats and on points. Whopper Plopper style baits are good choices with some chop on the surface. Midday bite best on points, around isolated stumps and channel ledges using Carolina rigs and shaky heads. Crappie are fair around brush piles, mainly on shiners.
TOLEDO BEND ― Water level is 4.13 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing is picking up on stump hooks and trotlines. The better fish ranging 5-50 pounds are coming in 6-12 feet. Also some fish on the river, but most are small.
Bass anglers reporting a few fish shallow early on topwater and small cranks, then moving to 12-15 feet along channel breaks with Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN ― Water level is 2.58 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good with steady limits coming around brush piles in 20-25 feet water, suspended at 10-12 feet in top of the brush. Shiners and lightweight jigs producing equally well at times. Bass fishing has been good early on points in the mouths of creeks and main lake pockets in 6-10 feet using cranks, Texas rigs, Flukes and lipless cranks. Fish are running in large groups, but not much size. Fishing guide Brian Branum also reported some big numbers up to three pounds around main lake structure 35-42 feet deep.
NACONICHE ― Water level is at full pool and clearing. Surface temp in the mid-70s.
David Russell says the bite was decent around the full moon with a few school fish beginning to get active. Most fish are holding in the upper water column down to 15 feet. Slow falling plastics and shallow cranks are the best bets in areas where you mark fish.
