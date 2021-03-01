ATHENS - Water level is 6 inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says a few bass are being caught shallow on weightless Senkos and small cranks around grass; the bite is slow overall. Crappie are slow with a few limits coming around brush piles in 20-25 feet using shiners.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie are shallow around secondary docks and in the backs of creeks. Black bass are staging for the spawn, setting up around docks, retaining walls and rocky points, hitting jigs, cranks, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs.
Catfish are good on numbers in the mouths of creeks. Also some big fish taking cut bait drifted on 15-30 feet. White bass and hybrids are good up major creeks. Lacey, King and Cedar creeks have been particularly good.
PALESTINE - Water level is 4 inches high and muddy up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are best along channel breaks up north using jigs, split shot rigs and light Texas rigs. Farther south, creeks and main lake points in 3-6 feet are giving up some solid fish on swim jigs, bladed jigs and square bill crankbaits. Carolina rigs and deep cranks also producing on points from 8-20 feet. Vandergriff says white bass are on the move in the Neches, hitting small spinners and Roadrunners. Channel cat are fair around baited holes in 14-16 feet using punch bait. No report on crappie.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50, upper 40s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass and hybrids are slow; a few fish hitting slabs on humps and points in 40 feet, suspended at 30 feet.
Crappie are slow on shiners with the best bite coming around deep brush piles on points and along creeks. Catfish are fair on punch bait soaked around standing timber in 25 feet and on fresh shad drifted on points in 20 feet.
Black bass are slow.
FORK - Water level is at full pool and dirty to stained. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been very slow. Last weekend’s Bass Champs event was won with a single fish weighing 11.29 pounds. Best bite has been on black/blue jigs in 10 to 15 feet. Bladed jigs and dead sticking Senkos and Flukes in 5-15 feet also producing a few bites. Crappie are transitioning towards shallow bridges up north. Best bite in 15 feet. No limits reported.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.30 feet high and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good shallow on using bladed jigs, ‘Traps and Flukes on grassy points up north. River channel bends also giving up some solid fish. Several tournament sacks between 20-30 pounds weighed over the weekend. Farther south the backs of creeks are giving up some solid fish on ‘Traps and topwaters. Crappie are fair along the river in 15-20 feet using shiners.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.30 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid 50s to low 60s in places over the weekend.
Bass are fair to 7 pounds on bladed jigs, spinnerbaits, ‘Traps and Senkos worked around shallow grass and pad stubble in 2-6 feet. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.42 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp ranging from the mid-50s to low-60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says there are lots of small bass shallow around grass and brush, hitting light Texas rigs, stickbaits, swim baits and creatures. Larger fish are staging nearby in drains in slightly in deeper water. Jerk baits, bladed jigs, ‘Traps and square bills are good bets in 4-8 feet of water. The best bite has been at midday. Lots of traffic on the lake. Eight tournaments held this past weekend. White bass are fair up Angelina in the river on Roadrunners.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 2.71 feet low and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair to good to nine pounds. Best bite has been shallow and mid-range using assorted baits including jerk baits, Chatterbaits, Texas rig lizards and cranks. Crappie are slow. A fish being caught at suspended depths around bridges, all on shiners. Also some fish reported in the Blue Lake area.
Anglers still reporting good numbers of white bass up the Sabine, hitting Roadrunners and cranks.
NACONICHE - Water level is three inches high and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been slow. Smaller fish are starting to move shallow but the larger females are staging in 12-14 feet. Jerk baits, Flukes and small swim baits are the best bets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.