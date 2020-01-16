ATHENS — Water level is about full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are scattered and slow. A few fish hitting spinnerbaits and ‘Traps worked over the tops of grass in 2-4 feet.
Also some fish grouped on bottom away from the bank in 25 feet, hitting flutter spoons. Crappie are fair on 25 feet on brushpiles. Shiners are working best.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2.38 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says mixed white bass, crappie and hybrids to seven pounds are hitting Flukes dead sticked in 38 feet of water.
Blue cats to 30 pounds are hitting cut shad drifted in the same areas. Also some blues up north in 2-4 feet on mud flats and windy points.
Crappie are good around bridges and deep timber in 22-50 feet, hitting jigs and shiners. Black bass are fair around deeper docks using jigs, Chatterbaits and cranks.
Main lake points also giving up some good quality in 18-30 feet.
FORK — Water level is two feet low and fairly clear. Surface temp in the low 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing remains very slow; not much happening. Crappie fishing has been excellent around bridges using hand tied jigs.
Brush piles, points and timber in 20-30 feet also giving up lots of limits. Catfish are good over baited holes in 25 feet of water using punch bait.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.36 feet low and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been fair on bladed jigs, Texas rig craws and tube jigs worked around docks in 2-6 feet. Crappie are good on timber in 20 feet, suspended 15 feet down, hitting jigs and shiners.
Hybrid stripers are showing up on main lake points, hitting crankbaits and ‘Traps. Catfish are excellent on night crawlers and livers fished in 16 feet.
‘PINES — Water level is six inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishermen are picking up some good quality fish up north throwing cranks, ‘Traps and Carolina rigged Trick worms around river bends and grass.
Creek bends are the best best bet down south with some solid fish reported on crankbaits. Crappie fishermen reporting limits along the edges of the river, north and south.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about an inch high and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says crappie fishing has slowed over the last week. Blue cats are the best bet drifting fresh cuts of shad along the river. Cox says black bass reports are limited; not many anglers out.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about 1 1/2 feet low and mostly clear, stained up north after weekend rains. Water temp ranging mid-to-upper 50s.
Bass fishing has been fair. Anglers reporting a few fish the 3-4 pound range on Chatterbaits, square bills, ‘Traps and swim baits fished around grass flats in 3-8 feet.
Hard bottoms and channel swings holding some isolated groups, some in the three pound range hitting spoons, Carolina rigs and shaky heads. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.90 feet low and rising slowly. Water is stained up north and in the backs of some creeks. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Bass are good to 11.66 pounds. A 25-pound sack won the Bass Champs tournament over the weekend; 268 teams competed.
Two other fish over 10 weighed in. Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass have moved into newly flooded cover, hitting ‘Traps and bladed jigs. Lots of fishing pressure in areas with hydrilla.
Some good numbers holding away from the bank around pods of shad in 35-50 feet, hitting drop shots and spoons.
Shallower drops giving up some good quality on deep cranks, spoons and jigs.
No reports on the white bass run just yet.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 6.47 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says fishing has been fair with the best bite coming on square bills, bladed jigs and swim jigs worked tight to stumps in 3-6 feet.
Creek bends are best. Crappie fishing has been good around mid-lake bridges in 20-25 feet, suspended 8-12 feet down.
A few on jigs; best bite coming on shiners. White bass guide Jane Gallenbach says a few fish are beginning to show up north of the Logansport bridge. Boaters should use caution due to low water.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 3.61 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Blue cats are good on windy banks and points using King’s punch bait. Also some good quality fish reported on cut shad drifted over deep water around the dam. Channel cat still best over baited holes in 12-14 feet of water.
Black bass are hit or miss with the best bite still coming on moving baits tossed around wood in 3-6 feet near channel breaks. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits at the upper reaches of creeks near the I-45 Interstate crossing using shiners under a cork.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been decent for numbers, but not much size.
Best bite coming in 14-16 feet along channels and main lake points on Senkos and medium diving cranks. No report on crappie.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Lake is at full pool and stained. Surface temp in the mid-50s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting fair bass action to three pounds on green pumpkin plastics in about six feet of water near drops. B
est bite coming late in the day. Crappie fishing has been good with several fish to 1 1/2 pounds reported on shiners and light jigs in 35 feet of water near the dam.
Catfish are good on night crawlers and prepared baits fished off piers.
