ATHENS — Water level is about three inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week. Bass are schooling on and off over deep points, but the action is slow overall. White flukes, shad cranks, small spinnerbaits and chrome topwater are the best bets. Brush piles in 22 feet of water also holding a few fish, hitting jigs and shaky heads. Not much happening with crappie. Brush piles and bridges giving up a few keepers with the best bite coming at night and late afternoon.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is one inch low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber say blue cats to up 30 pounds and hybrids are good on main lake humps in 18-25 feet using fresh shad. The better cats are coming on bigger baits drift fishing. White bass holding in some of the same areas, hitting slabs. Crappie are fair on deep brush and standing timber in 16-24 feet using jigs or shiners. Black bass are fair in 8-16 feet around brush, hitting cranks, jigs and 10-inch worms. Docks in 6-12 feet also holding some fish.
PALESTINE — Water level is one inch low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are fair on topwaters, Carolina rigs and cranks in worked in 4-16 feet of water on points and around drops. Best surface action is early. Crappie are slow with the best bite coming beneath the Highway 155 bridges. White bass are slow. Channel cat are good around baited holes using night crawlers in 16 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good using shiners around brush piles in 15-20 feet of water. White bass are good on the south shoreline near Fisherman’s Point Marina and the 309 Flats, some fish schooling early in the day. Top baits are Mepps spinners, Rat-L-Traps and clear Tiny Torpedos. Catfish are fair on fresh shad and punch bait fished on flats in 15 feet of water. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and Carolina rigs and Texas rig plastics fished on points and shaded docks with brush.
FORK — Water level is six inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing been fair. Some topwater fish early on shallow points and around shallow vegetation. Main lake points and humps in 15-20 feet are best later in the day with drop shots, spoons and Carolina rigs. Bigger fish up to nine pounds coming on the Carolina rig. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 25 feet, suspended at 10-15 feet. Standing timber also giving up some fish. Channel catfish are good to four pounds with lots of limits, most around baited holes and creeks in 20-25 feet.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is four inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass are fair early and late on topwaters, frogs and light Texas rigs worked around shallow grass, pads and torpedo grass. Some schooling activity on and off, hitting topwater and spoons. Main lake points, brush piles, isolated stumps and hard bottoms in 12-20 feet holding a few groups, but most are small.
PINES — Water level is seven inches high and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been fair up north using frogs and buzz baits around grass beds in 3-5 feet of water. Farther south, fish are hitting cranks and jigs on points on points and ridges in 15-17 feet of water. Crappie are good in 23-25 feet of water around brush piles.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.16 feet high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been fair. Best bite bite for big fish is shallow using frogs and Texas rigs creatures flipped around flooded cover. Also some fish up to five pounds coming on Whopper Ploppers. Crappie fishing guide Randy Dearman says fishing has been good on and off throughout the day around brush piles in 20-35 feet, suspended at 15 feet and hitting shiners. Good numbers of keepers reported.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is two feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been fair. Some decent numbers coming early in 8-15 feet on main lake points using Texas rigged Trick Worms. Midday bite is best in 16-22 feet using Texas rigs, Carolina rigs, spoons and Lil’ Georges .
Crappie air fair around brush in 30 feet, suspended 12-14 feet down.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and clear with water temps around 90 degrees.
David Russell says bass fishing has been good in the timber in 15-17 feet of water. Fish to six pounds are hitting Chatterbaits and underspins worked at suspended depths. No report on crappie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.