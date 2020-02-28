East Texas Fishing Report

ATHENS — Water level is 8 inches high and clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says patterns are unchanged from last week. Bass are still scattered and hitting bladed jigs and swim jigs worked around shallow grassbeds in 3-6 feet of water. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is three inches high and stained. Water temp in the low-50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good to 26 pounds on fresh cut bait soaked in three feet of water. Crappie fishing are on the move. Black bass are fair on secondary points, around rocks and other staging spots ahead of the spawn, hitting cranks and Chatterbaits. White bass are moving up creeks on their annual spawning run, taking Roadrunners and crank baits.
FORK — Water level is at full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket bass fishing has picked up with a few fish up to 9 pounds reported in 10-15 feet, hitting Carolina rig creatures and weightless Senkos in 2-5 feet. Crappie fishing has slowed down with lots of fish in transition. Best bite is around bridges and brush piles in 25-30 feet. Catfish are good on punch bait soaked around baited holes and creek channels in 20 feet. Backs of creeks also giving up some channel cat.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is four inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Crockett Family Resort reported black bass to 11-4 using watermelon Chatterbaits. Several others in the 5-9 pound range reported shallow around piers out to 22 feet. Crankbaits and plum worms have been effective. Crappie are fair around brush piles. No report on catfish.
‘PINES — Water level is 5.38 feet high and muddy. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are fair to five pounds using dark color creatures flipped around flooded bushes up north. No report on crappie.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is a foot high and muddy. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says the river is muddy. Blue cats are good to 15 pounds on 4-6 foot flats adjacent to the river using fresh shad. Crappie and white bass are slow, but moving water should pull the whites into the creeks. Cox says the spawning run up the Trinity is blown out due high water. Black bass have been fair to four pounds around Thomas Lake and Penwaugh using junebug plastics in skinny water.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level about a foot high and stained to muddy. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Bass are fair to six pounds on shallow cranks and spinnerbaits worked around flooded grass in 2-4 feet. A few fish grouped on hard bottom ledges in 17-19 feet of water, hitting Carolina rigs and shaky heads. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.49 feet high and muddy. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says crappie fishing has been good around the Kickapoo bridges using shiners and jigs. Black bass are good in the back of Kickapoo, hitting spinnerbaits, bladed jigs and jigs. Down south the backs of creeks are giving up some solid fish on jigs and Texas rig lizards. Channel cat are good shallow around docks and using chicken livers. White bass are fair up the Neches using small spinners.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level 7 inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Blue cats to 20 pounds are hitting cut bait and punch bait soaked on windy banks and points. Standing timber in 10-14 feet also giving up some quality fish, mostly around baited holes. Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass anglers are picking up a few keepers in the 2-3 pound range, mainly crawfish pattern square bills, spinnerbaits and Texas rigs fished tight to wood along channel breaks. Winters says white bass are fair with a few limits coming on slabs and spoons fished on humps and points in 25 feet.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is two inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Bass fishing has been hit or miss with some giants coming to a few anglers able to crack the code. Danny Iles and Brian Shook set a few Texas team weight record with 49.31 on five fish in the Texas Team Trail even last weekend. The fish were caught on crank baits targeting brush and stumps offshore. Seven other limits over 20 pounds turned in; 30.82 took second. White bass are scattered with high water up the Angelina. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 1.41 low and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good to 30 pounds with good numbers of eating size blue cats reported on trotlines tipped with cut bait. Bass fishing has been fair to seven pounds on Carolina rigs, ‘Traps and square bills worked around flooded cover in 2-6 feet of water. Also some fish reported in 12-15 feet on Carolina rigs and cranks. A 34-pound sack weighed over the weekend. Crappie and white bass are slow with the rising, muddy water.
NACONICHE — Water level is about 8 inches high and stained to muddy. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Local angler David Russell says A-rigs and weighted Flukes are producing along timber lines. The shallow bite slowed the rising water. No report on crappie.
