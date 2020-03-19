ATHENS — Water level is 5 inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says lots of buck bass are roaming the shallows, hitting Flukes, jerk baits and jigs. Larger females still staging at mid-range depths along drains and outside grass edges. Crappie are shallow and taking jigs around shore cover.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at normal level and stained. Water temp around 60.
Fishing guide Jason Barber catfish are good to 15 pounds on on wind blown banks near creeks using cut bait.
A few white bass and hybrids mixed in. Black bass to 6 pounds are shallow, hitting wacky worms, Chatterbaits, spinnerbaits and cranks. Crappie are good in 2-6 feet of water, hitting jigs and shiners.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is normal and stained. Surface temp in the upper 60s.
Lots of traffic on the water, mostly bass anglers. Fishermen reporting some solid bass up to six pounds. Best bite coming shallow around grass using stick baits, wacky worms and Texas rig lizards. No report on crappie.
FORK — Water level is three inches low and stained. Water temp around 60.
Bass anglers are reporting some solid fishing up to 10 pounds around spawning beds in skinny water using creature baits and stick baits.
Not a lot of numbers, but the quality has been good. Crappie fishermen beginning to pick up some good numbers shallow on jigs and shiners under a cork. No report on catfish.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water temp is 2 inches high and stained. Water temp the mid-60s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting good bass fishing with several fish ranging 3-10 pounds caught over the last week. Lots of fish shallow and on beds, hitting lizards, Senkos and a few on medium diving cranks.
Crappie fishing has been good with several limits reported, some fish weighing upwards of 2 pounds. Live shiners are ticket around piers and points.
‘PINES — Water level is about 4 1/2 feet low and stained. Water temp in the 60s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are excellent up north using Flukes, lizards, ‘Traps, Chatterbaits and frogs around flooded bushes and grass. Down south, the backs of creeks are giving up some solid fish on the same baits. Crappie are shallow but hard to reach with the high water.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is 3 inches high and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says upper creeks are tea colored and crappie are on the banks in 1-2 feet feet. Bethy Creek has been particularly good. White bass are good in creeks up north, mostly males.
Black bass are best on shallow flats and around wood in Thomas Lake and Penwaugh Basin using plastics. Blue cats are good on the mid and lower lake drifting cut bait around the river. Jugs are working in Bethy and Harmon creeks
PALESTINE — Water level is 4 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good in skinny water using spinnerbaits and soft stick baits with a strong bite north and south. Shallow water 2-4 feet deep is the ticket. Crappie fishing is good in the shallows using jigs or shiners. Catfish are good under docks and along the river using liver. White bass bite still pretty good up the river, mainly on Mepps spinners and Roadrunners.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is at normal level and stained. Water temp around 60.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass fishing has been good to 8 pounds, but numbers are low. Best bite is in 3-5 feet of water using plastics, spinnerbaits and ‘Traps. Crappie are fair in the backs of creeks, but not many numbers. Catfish are good on windy banks and in 8-12 feet using punch bait. White bass are best on points and humps in 19-24 feet using slabs.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 4 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-60s, low-70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good with several fish up to 6 pounds reported. Lots fish on beds cruising the shallows, hitting Flukes, swim jigs, stick baits and small creatures around torpedo grass, hydrilla, bushes and other shallow cover. Crappie moving shallow, hitting small jigs and shiners under a cork in 1-3 feet. White bass are fair up the river.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 3 inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been good on trotlines and noodles, mostly eating size blues. A few blues up to 50 pounds reported. Bass are on beds, sight fishing coming into play down south in clear water. Up north, bushes in two feet of water are giving up some good quality on plastics.
Crappie moving shallow towards the backs of creeks, hitting shiners and jigs. White bass guide Jane Gallenbach says the bite is much improved up the Sabine. Roadrunners tipped the crawfish producing plenty of limits.
NACONICHE — Water level is 3 inches high and clearing. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been good with some bedding activity in the shallows, some still staging in 10-12 feet.
Several fish in the 7-9 pound range reported using frogs, Chatterbaits, Senkos, swim jigs and A-rigs. No report on crappie.
