ATHENS — Water level is a foot low and clear. Water temp in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are slow and scattered.
Outside grass lines are still the best bet for numbers of small fish with a few slots mixed in, mainly on red ‘Traps an shaky head worms. Crappie are fair in 20-25 feet around brush using small jigs.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2.25 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber is picking up some good quality blue cats drifting fresh cut bait over deep water on the main lake.
Shallow points and windy banks in 2-10 feet holding some nice blues up north. Also some good numbers of white bass and hybrids taking white Flukes and Sassy Shads dead-sticked in the same areas. Crappie fishermen making some decent hauls around brush piles and few on bridges, hitting small jigs and shiners.
Deeper docks in 8-16 feet also holding some fish. Black bass to five pounds are best around docks with brush, rocks and brush piles in 12-20 feet, taking spinnerbaits, jigs and Texas rigs.
FORK — Water level is two feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing continues to be slow with a few fish being caught in 10-15 feet of water using shaky head, Texas rigs and Carolina rigs. Crappie fishing is good with limits coming around bridges in 20 feet on jigs.
Brush piles and timber in 20-25 feet are giving up limits on shiners and jigs. Catfish are good with fast limits coming over baited holes in 20-25 feet on points, mainly on cheese bait and punch bait.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.64 feet low and dirty up north, clear down south. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff is reporting good crappie fishing around brush piles in 12-15 feet, along the river and the at the Highway 155 bridge in 15-17 feet, mainly on jigs. Black bass are good, holding on points in 2-10 feet, taking Carolina rigs and small cranks. Jigs are working in dirty water along channel breaks up north.
Catfish are good around baited boat houses in 6-10 feet using night crawlers, liver or punch bait.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp is around 60 degrees.
Local angler David Russell says the fish have moved deep and the bite is tough. Best bite coming on deep cranks and jigs fished slowly around deep structure. A few crappie reported around brush at the public pier and in timber.
‘PINES — Water level is nine inches high and stained. Surface temp in the upper 50s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishermen are pulling some good quality fish off river channel breaks up north in 3-5 feet and points down south, mainly on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and a few on cranks.
Crappie anglers reporting limits along the river on jigs. Catfish are slow.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is two feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass anglers are reporting some solid fish around shallow grass, pads and channel swings using Texas rigs, Chatterbaits, Senkos and swim jigs in 2-8 feet. Main lake structure in 14-22 feet holding some groups of fish, but most are small. Spoons, Carolina rigs and shaky heads are the tickets.
Crappie fishermen picking off a few keepers around brush piles.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.35 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been excellent with good numbers moving shallow. Several fish over eight pounds reported on lipless cranks tossed around grass.
Also some good quality fish coming on jerk baits, A-rigs and wacky worms toss around grass out to six feet. Crappie fishing continues to be good around brush piles in 20-25 feet using shiners and jigs.
The Highway 147 bridge is also giving up some keepers.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about normal level and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in mid-to-upper 50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says crappie fishing has been good in Harmon, Kickapoo and Big Caney creeks, keying on wood in about four feet using shiners and jigs. The river is clearing up north and should be good for white bass and largemouths.
Blue cats are good on cut shad drifted around the river at the lower lake. White bass are good on humps in 22 feet using slabs and spoons; finding areas with shad is the key.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is at normal level and stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting fair bass action around docks at mid lake using shad pattern cranks, spinnerbaits and Texas rigs. Crappie are good with some limits reported on jigs fished around brush in 20-25 feet. Blue cats are fair to 10 1/2 pounds over baited holes.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water temp is 3.30 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says blue cats are good with plenty of eating size fish reported on punch bait and cut shad soaked on windy banks and in standing timber. White bass anglers picking up a few limits on points and humps in 20-28 feet on slabs. Black bass are best around stumps and brush in 3-5 feet using moving baits like spinnerbaits, cranks and Texas rigs.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is seven feet low and clear. Water temp in the 50s.
Bass anglers are reporting some solid fish up to six pounds with the best bite coming on Carolina rigs and deep cranks worked on offshore ridges in 12-18 feet of water.
Also some fish shallow in the backs of creeks around wood, hitting square bills and lipless cranks. Crappie are good under bridges in about 25 feet, hitting jigs shiners. Also some good reports from the river up north in 18 feet, holding a foot off bottom.
Catfish still good to 50 pounds on stump hooks along main creeks using live and cut bait. Noodles also catching cats in 6-8 feet.
