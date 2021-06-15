East Texas Fishing Report

ATHENS - Water level is about six inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are fair on deep grass lines out to 12 feet, hitting buzz baits early then switching to wacky rigged Senkos. Crappie are slow. A few limits reported on small jigs out to 24 feet. Bluegills are excellent shallow on small worms and crickets.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is two inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are schooling early and late on humps 10-25 feet, hitting fresh cut bait and slabs. Blues are hanging around humps in 8-20 feet. Also also a few fish shallow on points. Black bass are best on brush piles in 12-20 feet, hitting cranks and Carolina rigs. Also some fish hanging around docks in 5-10 feet, hitting Texas rigs and cranks. Crappie are good in brush piles in 8-24 feet, hitting shiners and jigs.
PALESTINE - Water level is seven inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been steady on bladed jigs worked around flooded cover in 3-5 feet. Blue fleck worms rigged Texas style also producing some fish. Crappie are good along the river channel on standing timber on jigs. Brush piles in 16-20 feet also giving up some fish on jigs and shiners. White bass are good on Traps and spoons in 6-15 feet. Channel cat are excellent on night crawlers around baited holes in 16 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is six inches high and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons is reporting fair crappie fishing around bridge columns in 20 feet, mainly on shiners. White bass and hybrids hanging around humps and points in 25-35 feet, hitting slabs and gizzard shad. No report on black bass or catfish.
PINES - Water level is about six feet high and and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s. Bass are excellent on points using big worms and 3/4 ounce in eight feet of water. Also some fish hitting topwater behind flooded bushes. The bite is all day. Crappie are good around flooded bushes on points in eight feet using shiners under a slip cork. Bream are hanging around the same areas.
FORK - Water level is about two inches high and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Fishing guide Zach Hughes said bass are fair early using topwaters and small swim baits shallow around the shad spawn. Offshore bite improving daily Texas rig 10 inch worms or Carolina rigged Flukes or brush hogs on points and humps. Crappie are excellent around brush piles in 20 feet using shiners and jigs. Bigger fish are suspended in timber. Channel cat are excellent using punch bait around baited holes.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is three inches high and muddy. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Bass fishing has been fair to around seven pounds on light Texas rig worms worked along outside grass edges in four feet of water. Wacky worms and Senkos also producing some fish. A few groups holding on main lake structure and isolated stumps in 15-20 feet but most are small. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 10.64 feet high and clear to stained. Level is falling slowly. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing is still good with some 30-50 fish days reported. Fish are grouped around flooded bushes with the lots of dead water in between. Some school fish on the main lake hitting ‘Traps. Early bite is best using light Texas rigs around flooded timber and flipping bushes with creatures, them moving offshore to ridges and drains in 25-30 feet with spoons, Carolina rigs and football jigs. Crappie fishing guide Randy Dearman says the bite is slow, the fish are scattered. Lots of small fish.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is six inches high and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the low 80s.
Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says crappie are good on brush in 20-25 feet; 75 to 100 fish days are common on shiners and jigs. Black bass are fair early on frogs; better quality fish coming on cranks and Texas rig worms in 12-18 feet. Bream fishing has been excellent in 7-8 feet of water using crickets.
NACONICHE - Water level is about normal and stained. Surface temp in the low 80s.
Local angler David Russell says bass anglers are reporting some solid numbers with the best action coming on topwaters early and late. Lots of the schooling activity reported in the timber. No report on crappie.
