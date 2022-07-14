ATHENS - Water level is about seven inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, 90s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week. Most anglers fishing early and late with the hot conditions. Bass fishing has been slow overall with the best action coming while the fish are actively schooling on the surface. Poppers and small, shad pattern baits are the tickets. Crappie fishing has been slow. A few fish taking shiners around brush piles at suspended depths.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is about three feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber is still picking up mixed bags of white bass, hybrids and blue cats on main lake humps in 12-20 feet, all on cut bait or slabs. Crappie are best around brush piles and bridges in 14-22 feet. Black bass are set up on brush piles and deeper docks, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads, deep cranks and football jigs.
FORK - Water level is about 6.48 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been fair early on wake baits and Zara Spooks worked over shallow ridges, then switching to Texas rigged worms in 8-12 feet or shad pattern Deep Little N cranks. Carolina rigs and Texas rigs also producing on deeper points and ridges in 18-22 feet at midday.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.53 feet low and clear. Surface temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair around grass points north of the bridge using frogs and buzz baits. Also some fish hitting shaky head worms on river bends. Down south fish are hitting cranks and jigs on points, drops and ridges. Crappie are fair around the bridge up north and along the river down south, all on shiners. Bream are good on small worms in the shallows and deeper bedding areas.
NACONICHE - Water level is about six inches low and clear. Water temp reaching the mid-90s.
David Russell says bass are best early and late. Some schooling action with a few fish in the 3-4 pound range in the mix. The surface bite is best with some chop on the surface; slow in still conditions. Slow falling plastics are the best bet.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about 1.70 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the 80s, low 90s.
Bass fishing has been fair with some of the best action coming shallow early and late throwing topwaters, Texas rigs and light Carolina rigs on main lake points or around scattered grass near channel swings. Lot of fish suspended and roaming on the main lake with a few groups holding around brush piles, isolated stumps and hard bottoms, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads,Texas rigs and cranks. No report on crappie. PALESTINE - Water level is a foot low and stained. Water temp in the 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good early on topwaters fished in 2-4 feet, then moving to points with medium diving cranks and Carolina rigs. Crappie are good under bridges on chartreuse jigs in 24 feet water. Fish are suspended. White bass are good on topwaters early. Tail spinners, lipless cranks and spoons are the tickets when the fish go down. Catfish are good on liver under docks and on night crawlers along the river channel on baited holes in 17-20 foot.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about 3.35 feet low and clear. Surface temp in the high 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet, all on shiners. White bass are slow with a few hitting slabs and topwaters at first light on the south shore near Fisherman’s Point. Hybrids are good, mostly on live shad. Channel catfish are fair on punch bait, often in the same areas where hybrids are feeding. Lots of small eating size fish in the mix.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 2.97 feet low and clear. Water temp in the 80s, 90s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been fair. Best bite has been shallow early in 10 feet of water or less using topwaters and frogs, then switching to light Carolina rigs around scattered grass. The deep bite is very slow. Some school fish over offshore structure.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has slowed down. Lots of fish holding around brush piles, suspended 14-20 feet deep in 22-35 feet, but they are slow to bite.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 2.66 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the 80s, 90s.
Bass fishing has been slow. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says most of the fish are suspended about 15 feet down in 20 feet. A few anglers catching some bass flipping shallow grass with creatures and 1/2 ounce weight in 6-8 feet down south. Night fishing has been good with some good quality, but not much traffic out. Crappie fishing has been good early around brush piles and natural timber in 15-25 feet. Anglers with forward sonar are faring best.
