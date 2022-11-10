ATHENS - Water level is 1.47 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week. Frogs producing a few fish around pads early and late. Midday bite best on Texas rigs and jigs worked along grass edges in 10-12 feet. Brush piles in 20-25 feet are the best bet for limits of crappie using minnows or jigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4.83 feet low and slightly stained. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and blue cat are best on humps in 10-16 feet using fresh cut bait and slabs. Black bass are good around docks and shore rock in 2-10 feet using cranks, topwaters and plastics. Crappie are heavy on brush piles in 12-20 feet. A few on bridges as well.
FORK - Water level is 6.83 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing continues to be tough overall. A few fish coming on topwaters worked on points early. Texas rig plastics also have been effective along creeks in 2-8 feet. Crappie guide Gary Paris says anglers are finding limits around bridges, brush piles and standing timber using forward sonar to target fish suspended at 14-16. Jigs and minnows working equally well.
‘PINES - Water level is about 7 inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been slow. A few fish hitting frogs and topwaters over shallow grass up north. Also some fish on small cranks and Chatterbaits. Farther south, topwaters are producing some good quality for anglers who stick with it all day. Also some decent numbers coming on ‘Traps. Crappie are slow.
NACONICHE - Water level is about four inches low and clearing. Surface temp in the upper 60s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been fair with some of best action coming in heavy timber in the backs of the creeks. Swim baits are producing when there is some chop on the surface; topwaters in still conditions.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 4.10 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair, hitting topwatersearly and late over points and shallow grass flats. Also some fish reported on Senkos, Texas rigs and square bill cranks worked along channel breaks up north. Cranks also producing around structure away from the bank in 10-20 feet. Crappie are good in 24-34 feet, all on brush piles. Gresham says boaters should use caution when running due to low water and stumps just below the surface.
PALESTINE - Water level is 2.50 feet low and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on small cranks, bladed jigs and wacky worms worked around docks down south. Navigation is dicey up north with the low water. Crappie are good, hitting chartreuse jigs along the river in 17 feet, targeting old timber with forward sonar. Channel cat are excellent around baited holes using night crawlers and cut shad. White bass are slow.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 5.38 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair using minnows around brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet of water. White bass are fair on slabs fished on main lake points and roadbeds, 15-25 feet deep. Hybrids are slow; a few on slabs and live bait on main lake humps and points off the 309 flats in 20-30 feet. Good numbers of eater size channel and blue cat hitting punch bait around timber along the Richland Creek channel in 15-25 feet. Cormorant roosts holding plenty of fish.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 6.22 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good around shallow grass using bladed jigs, ‘Traps and swim jigs. Also some good quality reported flipping heavy jigs. Lots of shad schools roaming the main lake leading to fast action on tail spins and spoons. Fish are suspended about about 35 feet.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.60 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says blues and flatheads are good in 10-50 pound range using stump hooks tipped with live perch. Trotlines are hit or miss for blues and flatheads in the 10-50 pound range. Crappie are fair along the river up north in 20 feet, suspended at 14-18 feet. Hitting jigs and minnows. Fishing guide Ben Matsubu is also finding some fish around natural lay downs and brush piles in 10-15 over 20 feet, some in 25-30 feet.
