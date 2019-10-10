ATHENS — Water level is 1.15 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing continues to be tough. School fish have been very sporadic and tough to catch. Crappie slow. Brack is hopeful the cold front will shake things up.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.86 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says bass anglers are picking up some good quality fish to seven pounds around deeper docks, rocks and brush piles using Texas rigs, shaky heads, jigs and cranks. Also some good quality fish hitting buzz baits.
Crappie are good around brush piles in 12-20 feet using minnows and jigs. Deeper docks also giving up some keepers. Catfish are fair in 6-12 feet on humps and points using cut shad. White bass are best on pet spoons rigs trolled in 6-12 feet; slabs are working once the fish are located.
FORK — Water level is 1.64 feet low and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the low 80s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says catfish are excellent to six pounds on punch bait and dough baits soaked near bottom along channels and ridges in about 25 feet of water.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says crappie fishing has been good in 15-22 feet of water around brush piles and roving pods of bait. Bass fishing has been tough. Some school fish, hitting topwaters and moving baits; most are small. Parker says there are a few fish hitting topwaters around shallow vegetation early in the day, then moving to points and other offshore structure with drop shots and Carolina rigs.
`PINES — Water level is about 8 inches low and stained. Water temp Iow 80s.
Jim Tutt is reporting slow bass fishing with a few fish taking topwaters early and late around shallow cover. Points also giving up a few fish using worms and cranks. Crappie fishermen picking up a few keepers along the river. Catfish are good to trotline sets tipped with cut bait.
NACONICHE — Water level is about three inches and slightly stained. Water temp in the low 80s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been fair with some schooling action early and late, hitting square bills, swim baits and swim jigs. Main lake points in 12-16 feet are key spots. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.64 feet low and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good using Texas rigs, jigs and wacky rigs fished around main lake docks with brush in 4-7 feet. Catfish are good along the river, mainly over baited holes using cut shad and punch bait. Bridges and roadbeds good for numbers of white bass using cranks and slabs.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about seven feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been very slow; a few fish schooling periodically. Offshore structure in 12-16 feet giving up a fish here and there using Carolina rigs and Texas rigs, but nothing consistent. Crappie are slow with some anglers scratching out 20-30 feet fish around brush piles. Catfish are slow.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about 2 1/2 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Clint Wade with Outlaw Outdoors says bass fishing has been fair shallow and deep. Some of the better shallow acton is coming on frogs, topwaters and Texas rigs.
Wade says the offshore bite is improving around brush piles and hard bottom structure using Carolina rigs, cranks and Texas rigs. Lots of schooling fish surface running shad. Crappie anglers still making some good catches around brush piles using jigs and shiners. The Highway 147 bridge also giving up some keepers.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is two feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Bass fishing has been slow-to-fair. Lots of suspended fish roaming with pods of shad.
Some main lake schooling activity, mostly from midday on. Topwaters and lipless baits working well on surfacing fish; Texas rigs and cranks fished beneath surface action catching the bigger fish at times. Hard bottom structure holding a few groups but they are prone to roam. Crappie are fair with the best bite coming on shiners and jigs soaked around brush piles; fish are suspended around piles.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 2.34 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says crappie fishing has been fair with some partial limits coming on shiners in timber 14-28 feet, suspended at 7-20 feet. White bass are fair. Guides are picking up limits on humps and points in 20-25 feet using slabs. Some schooling action early. Catfish are good on windy shorelines and in standing timber 12-18 feet deep using punch bait and cut shad. Black bass are fair to 4 1/2 pounds in 4-6 feet using cranks and spinnerbaits. The bite has been best early in the day.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is a foot low and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says the white bass and hybrid bite slowed way down over the weekend. Trolling pet spoon rigs along the river in 25 feet from mid-lake south is the best bet.
Schooling action very sporadic. Black bass are steady targeting logjams in river cuts using Texas rigged lizards and craws. No report on crappie or catfish.
