ATHENS - Water level is about six inches high and clear on the main lake, stained in the coves.Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says crappie fishermen are picking up quick limits around brush piles in 22 feet using shiners. Shallow bite is waning. Black bass still fair on wacky rigs, jigs and swim jigs worked along outside grass edges in 8-12 feet. Fish are in all stages of the spawn.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is about two inches high and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass, hybrids and blue cats are good around shad spawn areas. Shallow humps in 2-3 feet water have been especially good early in the day. Black bass are fair. A few fish still spawning shallow; most reliable bite around rocks and points early when shad are spawning. Crappie are still good around deeper docks using jigs. Also some fish on brush piles in 10-16 feet.
PALESTINE - Water level is five inches high and muddy up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been fair up north using wacky worms, spinnerbaits and Texas rigs around shallow brush and grass. Jigs also producing a few fish around stumps along the Kickapoo channel break. Down south bass are good on points and in pockets using casting jigs, swim jigs, spinnerbaits, wacky worms and split shot Flukes.
Crappie good along the river. Anglers with forward facing sonar reporting steady results around timber, bridges and brush piles using jigs or shiners. White bass are picking up along the Highway 155 roadbed and on main lake points. Best lures are spoons, crankbaits and ‘Traps. Catfish are excellent with a strong bite shallow on night crawlers and around baited holes. Bigger blues are best drift fishing or using noodles tipped with fresh shad.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is three inches high and rising a due to recent rains. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons is reporting fair crappie fishing. Anglers still picking up fish shallow dabbling brush with shiners and jigs. Brush piles at mid-range depths also giving up some keepers. White bass are excellent on chartreuse slabs worked on main lake points and humps in 20-30 feet and on the 309 flats. Catfish are good on fresh shad soaked in shallow water on wind blown main lake points. Black bass are fair on plastics and cranks. Boat docks and and points are the best bets.
FORK - Water level is about two inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper-60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been fair to around seven pounds. Best bite is shallow, 2-10 feet using topwaters, drop shots and plastics. Sight fishing areas are limited due to stained water conditions. Crappie are best on brush piles in 15-20 feet using shiners and jigs. Plenty of limits caught. A few fish still spawning. White bass are good on secondary points using ‘Traps in 5-10 feet. No report on channel cat.
‘PINES - Water level is eight inches low and stained up north, clear down south.
Jim Tutt says bass are fair using Flukes and topwaters worked over shallow grass at the north end of the lake. Farther south, main lake and secondary points are giving up some decent quality on crankbaits. No report on crappie.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about eight inches high, stained and rising. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Bass fishing has been fair on swim jigs, spinnerbaits, bladed jigs and floating worms worked around grass beds and flooded shore cover in 1-5 feet. Also some fish relating to hard bottom channel swings, points, brush piles and the pipeline crossing at the south end. Crappie fishermen were reporting some keepers casting jigs around deeper grass edges and on shiners soaked around brush piles. Look for the bite to slow after the rise.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is well above full and stained. Water is rising, temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Bass fishing has been fair to around eight pounds. Keith Combs of Huntington won the recent Toyota Series event with 63-3 on 15 bass. Fishing guide Brian Branum says there is lot of activity shallow in shad spawn areas. Anglers are catching fish early to midday on swim jigs, jerk baits, frogs wacky worms and bladed jigs. Flipping flooded bushes with creatures should become increasingly productive with the rising water. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says crappie were fair to good before recent rains, mostly brushpiles in 25 feet, suspended 8-12 feet down. Shiners are the best bet. Catfish are excellent with the rising water, using fresh cut bait, shad or punch bait.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is about three inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing has been fair. Lots of fish reported shallow on Senkos, spinnerbaits and swim swim baits, but most are small. The better quality fish are holding in 10-12 feet, hitting wacky worms and cranks. Crappie fishing was excellent before the rain, mostly around brush piles in 25 feet of water, suspended at 10-12 feet. Catfish have been excellent trotline sets on shallow flats with the rising water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.