ATHENS - Water level is eight inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow to fair with the best action coming early and late when fish are prone to school on or near the surface. Small topwaters, spoons and slow falling plastics in shad patterns are working best. Also a few fish hitting Texas rigs and jigs along outside grass lines. Crappie fishing still slow with the best action coming around brush piles targeting suspended fish with forward sonar.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 3.30 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says hybrids in the 4-8 pound range and white bass are good on slabs and humps in 18-20 feet. Crappie fishing is good with a few limits coming around brush piles in 16-20 feet. Deeper docks also holding some fish; shooting jigs to shade is the best tactic. Blue cat are good in 20 feet around humps using fresh cut shad. Black bass are on docks and brush hitting Texas rig, cranks, shaky heads and Carolina rigs.
FORK - Water level is 6 1/2 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass are good early using prop baits, Zara Spooks and wake baits over shallow ridges. Once the sun gets up switch to Texas rigged worms in 12-18 feet of water. Red shad, plum and red bug are the top colors. Shad pattern deep cranks also producing some solid fish. Crappie still best around brush piles and old timber using jigs.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.72 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north targeting shallow grass early using frogs and topwaters, then moving to the river channel with shaky head and medium-diving cranks. Down south the fish are hit or miss on drops and points in 18-20 feet using cranks. Night fishing has been good on big worms. Crappie are slow; best bite is along the river in 18-30 feet. Bream are excellent on small worms and crickets.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.12 feet low stained. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good early using topwaters and jerk baits points and shorelines near deeper water, then moving to main lake points with deep diving cranks, Carolina rigs and wobble head jigs. Crappie are best under the bridges and natural timber along the river using jigs in 20-24 feet. White bass are still fair but slowing with the heat. Catfish are good on the river channel in 17-21 feet, hitting night crawlers, liver and cut shad.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.88 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been good early throwing topwaters shallow, then switching to Carolina rigs and cranks in 12-20 feet around points and other main lake structure. A few fish busting frogs around pads. Bass are starting to school on shad all over lake at midday. Crappie are good around brush piles in 15-25 feet with several limits reported.
NACONICHE - Water level is about six inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, 90s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been slow; quality fish are tough to come by. Slow presentations with plastics are the best bet for fooling suspended fish. No report on crappie.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 3.46 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons is reporting fair crappie fishing, mainly around brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet of water. Live shiners working best. White bass are fair on in-line spinners, topwaters and slabs. Some schooling action reported at first light. The south shore near Fisherman’s Point Marina has been especially hot early in the day. Channel catfish are fair on King’s punch bait, mostly around the 309 Flats. Lots of small eaters in the mix.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.20 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been slow. Lots of fish suspended around brush, but getting bites has been tough afternoon. Bass fishing has been fair flipping plastics in grass in 6-9 feet. Schooling activity has been intermittent throughout the day.
TOLEDO BEND - Water levels 2.97 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotliners are picking up good numbers of blue cats from 5-45 pounds using cut bait. Sets on river channel shelves are producing best. Bream are fair to good on crickets. Bass fishing as has been slow, according to fishing guide Tommy Martin. A few good reports coming from night fishermen. Best bite has been on Texas rigs dragged around structure at mid-range depths. A few on topwaters early. Crappie fishing has been good early around brush piles and natural timber in 15-25 feet. Anglers with forward sonar are faring best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.