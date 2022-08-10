ATHENS - Water level is 1.32 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says school bass are active early and late, hitting small topwaters and shad pattern baits. Also some fish holding on outside grass lines in 8-12 feet throwing jigs and shaky heads. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4.29 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass fishing has been slow on slabs. Best bite as been trolling pet spoon rigs in 6-10 feet. Catfish are around humps in 15-25 feet using cut bait; most are blues in then 1-3 pound range. Crappie are best around brush piles in 12-24 feet, mainly on minnows. Black bass are fair around deeper docks with brush. Offshore brush piles in 12-20 feet also producing some fish.
FORK - Water level is 7.24 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says crappie fishing has been good in 15-22 feet around brush piles and in old timber using shiners and shiners. Several limits reported. Bass fishing has been fair to good using football jigs, drop shots and Texas rigs in 15-22 feet. Also some topwater fish early on points. Channel cat are excellent in 20-22 feet using punch bait.
‘PINES - Water level is 2.32 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Local angler Mark Mowery says bass fishing has been good around shallow grass up north using topwaters, buzz baits and frogs. Also some fish on river bends taking shaky heads and Carolina rigs. Farther south, cranks and Texas rig worms are the tickets on points and river bends with brush. Catfish are best on punch bait and night crawlers in timber in 10-15 feet. Bream are fair on small worms and crickets in 5-8 feet. No report on crappie.
NACONICHE - Water level is 8 inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has been fair with lots of suspended fish in 12-15 feet, most in the 1-2 pound range. Best bets are weightless plastics, swim biats and medium-diving cranks. Two whoppers weighing 11.7 and 12.6 reported during the last week. No report on crappie.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.57 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair on topwaters shallow at first light. Also some fish hitting soft plastics around docks in 2-8 feet. Deeper fish in 12-20 feet hitting crank baits and Carolina rigs. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 15-25 feet; fish are suspended 10-16 feet down.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.75 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good early between docks in 2-6 feet of water using bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and jerk baits, then switching to jigs and Texas rigged craws later in the day. White bass and hybrids are hitting crank baits early, most on points. Crappie are good with the best action coming around standing timber along the river channel using minnows and jigs over 24 feet of water. Anglers with forward sonar faring best. Channel cat are excellent over baited holes along the river in about 17-20 feet of water.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 4.17 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been been fair with the best bite coming on minnows soaked around brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet. White bass fishing has been slow. Schooling action has been sporadic. Hybrids are fair on live shad. Best action has been around the 309 Flats in 20-25 feet. Catfishing has been good for eating size channels and blues using King’s Punch bait on main lake and secondary points in about 15-25 feet. No report on black bass.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.95 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has improved over the last week with some good numbers and quality reported on heavy weighted plastics flipped in thick hydrilla beds located near channels. Topwaters and light Texas rigs or wacky worms also producing around grass pockets and outside edges, mostly during low light conditions. Some anglers finding success away from the bank targeting brush piles with 10-12 inch worms. Bite is hit or miss. Crappie fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been slow.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.11 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotlines are producing some good quality blues in the 5-50 pound range, mostly on flats in 8-10 feet using cut bait. Wind has kept a lot of anglers off the water. Bream and small catfish are good on red worms and crickets. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass anglers are reporting some shallow fish along channel breaks using Texas rigs, cranks, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs. Offshore fishing is best on structure in 10-20 feet, mainly late in the day. Crappie fishing has been hit or miss around natural lay downs in 15-18 feet at midlake using forward sonar. Farther south the best bite has been deeper around brush down to 25 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.