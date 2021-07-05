ATHENS — Water level is about two inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are fair along outside grass edges and brush piles, hitting jigs, shaky heads and weightless
Senkos. Crappie are best around brush in 20-25 feet. Jigs and shiners working equally well at times; shiners more consistent.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is about two inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass, hybrids and blue cat are still good on humps in 12-20 feet, hitting cut bait and slabs. Crappie are holding around brush piles in 16-24 feet, hitting shiners or jigs. A few fish still holding around deeper docks. Best bets for black bass are deeper docks in 6-10 feet using cranks and shaky heads. Also some fish hitting Carolina rigs and deep cranks around brush offshore.
PALESTINE — Water level is about full pool and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good on bladed jigs and Texas rig worms worked around boat docks with brush in 2-6 feet. Crappie are best around brush piles in 16 feet, mainly on shiners and a few on jigs. White bass are slow. Channel cat are on a strong bite, but lots of small fish in the mix. Best depth is 16 feet around baited holes, hitting night crawlers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Surface temp around 87.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishermen are reporting a few limits around bridges and brush piles using shiners in about 20 feet of water. White bass are good on chartreuse slabs tipped with jigs, mostly on points and humps in 15-20 feet. A few fish hitting topwater early on the south shore. Hybrid stripers are fair on gizzard shad fished off the flats. Catfish are fair on punch bait and shad on points and humps; some mixed with the white bass. Black bass are fair on Texas rig worms fished around docks and points.
FORK — Water level is one inch low and fairly clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker says bass are fair to seven pounds on Carolina rigs and cranks on points 5-10 feet early then moving to humps in 15-20 feet. Crappie fishing is good. Lots of LiveScopers targeting fish in timber in 20 feet. Brush piles in 20-25 feet also giving up some good numbers. Catfish are good along creeks and around baited holes in 15-20 feet using night crawlers and punch bait.
‘PINES — Water level is 1.71 feet high and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are bass are scattered but the bite is good once fish are located. Texas rig worms, jigs and cranks on points are the tickets. Also some fish hitting topwaters early. Crappie are fair on the river bridge with jigs or minnows. Bream are excellent on small worms.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is four inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been fair to around six pounds on frogs and light Texas rig fished around scattered grass and pads. Also a few solid fish coming on cranks, Texas rigs and jigs fished on points or around isolated brush piles. No report on crappie.
NACONICHE — Water level is about three inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 90s.
David Russell says bass fishing has slowed with the warmer weather. Best bite is early and late; fish are fish are finicky.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 8 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers reporting a decent bite with an occasional big one up to 10 pounds. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston recommends throwing topwater at first light, then switching to a Texas rig or crank, keying on points, ridges and other structure in 12-18 feet. Crappie fishing is fair with the best bite coming in 12-18 feet on live shiners.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is nearly eight feet high and falling with good water clarity down south, stained up north. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says lots of bass are suspended, hitting cranks that run the 12-15 foot range. Light Texas rigs producing around flooded timber early in the day. Flipping brush with big weights and big line also has been effective with some 50 fish days reported in the Canyons area, most in the 2 to 2 1/2 pound range. Some schools showing up on ridges in 16-20 feet.
Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the fish are scattered around brush piles in 25-35 feet, suspended 10-12 feet down and hitting shiners. Fishing has been hit or miss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.