ATHENS — Water level is 8 inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing is still hit or miss.
Anglers are having to cover lots of water to scrape up a few bites along outside grass edges in 4-8 feet of water. Brush piles giving up a few keeper crappie, mainly on shiners and jigs in 20-25 feet of water.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2.47 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says dead-sticking with small flukes and Sassy Shads is producing good numbers of white bass and some solid hybrids over deep water near the dam.
Black bass are fair in the four pound range around docks, bridge rock and points using cranks, spinnerbaits and jigs.
Crappie fishermen are still picking up a few keepers around deep docks, but the best bite is coming around brush piles in 16-22 feet, mainly on jigs.
Bridges also giving up a few fish. Blue cats are good on fresh cut shad drifted over deep water or soaked on windy points and shorelines.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 2.23 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Bass fishing has been fair with a few fish reported around outside grass lines and grass clumps on crawfish crankbaits, Senkos and light Texas rigs.
Offshore bite is good in 14-25 feet on Carolina rigs, spoons and shaky head worms.
Crappie fishermen picking up some partial limits around brush piles on jigs and shiners.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.58 feet low and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are fair on moving baits fished around docks with brush and on points in 10-16 feet using Carolina rigs.
Crappie are hitting jigs and small shiners under bridges in 16 feet. Channel cat are excellent around docks, rocks and retaining walls using punch bait or night crawlers.
‘PINES — Water level is 6 inches high and stained. Water temp in the in the mid-50s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says crappie are excellent to 2 1/2 pounds using shiners along the river channel.
Bass fishermen are picking some solid fish in the five-pound range up north using Flukes and shaky heads around grass and river channel breaks. Catfish are slow.
FORK — Water level is 2.35 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in mid-50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing continues to be very slow; a few slots in the 5-6 pound range reported on Carolina rigs and drop shot rigs worked on points.
Catfish are excellent over baited holes in 25 feet using cheese and punch bait. Fishing guide Gary Paris says crappie fishing also has been good around bridges and points near the dam in 25-35 feet using shiners and jigs around balls of bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 3.61 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says bass anglers are picking up some good quality fish in the 3-5 pound range using crankbaits, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs around wood.
Crappie are very slow. Blue cats are good on windy banks and points in skinny water. Also some good reports coming in standing timber, all on punch bait.
White bass crowds reporting some decent numbers on points and humps in 20-28 feet using spoons and slabs when the wind allows.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about normal level and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass fishing has been fair on moving baits and jigs worked tight to channel breaks in 2-5 feet with stumps and lay downs.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says crappie fishermen are reporting some good quality fish and decent numbers in creeks, keying on cut banks with wood cover in six feet of water.
White bass are slow. Cox is forecasting a banner white bass spawning run up the Trinity provided the water remains stable and green.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 7 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says cat fishing has been fair on stump hooks tipped with live bait 8-12 feet.
Several fish in the 20-40 foot range reported. Trotliners also making some decent catches on flats using cut bait.
Crappie are good along the edges of the river around brush using shiners in 14-18 feet. Also some fish around mid-lake bridges.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.34 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum is reporting some decent numbers and good quality to seven pounds around shallow grass and on flats adjacent to creeks and channel swings using crawfish ‘Traps, Senkos, swim jigs and A-rigs.
Also some fish setting up around humps, ridges and brush piles away from the bank, keying on areas with shad in 23-35 feet. Crappie fishing has been fair to good around brush piles in 20-25 feet.
Also some decent reports coming up the river; jigs and shiners working equally well.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing has been fair to 2 1/2 pounds using small black spinners along the north bank and near the pump station.
Crappie anglers reporting some solid keepers around brush using shiners. No report on catfish.
NACONICHE — Water level is a couple of inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass anglers reported slow action over the weekend. A few small fish hitting jerk baits and cranks.
No report on crappie.
