ATHENS — Water level is about two inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing continues to be slow with the best action still coming on suspending jerk baits and ‘Traps worked over the top of flooded grass beds in 8-10 feet of water.
Crappie fishermen are picking up a few keepers on jigs and shiners dunked around brush piles in 25-30 feet of water; the bite is slow overall.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2.04 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie are holding deep, 22-40 feet and some are staging around docks in 6-16 feet, hitting jigs and shiners equally well. Hybrids and white bass still good on shad imitations deadsticked over 24-45 feet; schools are suspended 5-15 feet off bottom.
Black bass are fair on brush piles in 8-24 feet and docks in 2-12 feet, hitting plastics, Chatterbaits and cranks. Catfish are good onfresh cut bait drifted over deep water down south or soaked on windy banks and points in 2-4 feet up north.
FORK — Water level is 1.58 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Tony Parker the Minnow Bucket says bass anglers are picking up a few fish — some slots — on drop shot Trick Worms worked on points in 10-15 feet. Crappie are a good bet with some fish upwards of two pounds coming on jigs fished in standing timber, points and around brush piles in 25-30 feet. Catfish are excellent to 5-6 pounds using punch bait and cheese bait around baited holes in 25 feet. Plenty of limits reported.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 4.58 feet low and stained. Water temp in mid-50s.
Bass are fair to 10 1/2 pounds on Carolina rigs, spoons, cranks and A-rigs.
There are some fish shallow, but the better bite has been away from the bank. Missouri angler Cody Huff won the FLW Toyota Series Southwestern opener last weekend with 61-11. Huff used a 3/4 ounce spoon to mine the winning fish that were suspended are roving shad in deep water. Crappie are fair around bridge crossings in 15-17 feet of water.
White bass guide Jane Gallenbach is beginning to pick up some big females full of eggs using 1/4 ounce Roadrunners. No limits reported yet. Gallenbach says the river is good shape.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about six inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low-to-mid-50s.
A 12.56 pounder reported on a 10XD crankbait last week by bass pro Hunter Freeman of Monroe, La. Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass are still fair on lipless cranks worked around hydrilla beds in 3-8 feet of water. Also some fish holding around shoreline hay grass in 2-3 feet of water. Good numbers of fish still positioned out deep in 35-40 feet of water, hitting spoons and drop shots around shad pods. Crappie are fair.
PINES — Water level is about normal level and stained. Water temp is in the upper 40s.
Bass are good to 11.98 pounds. A 27-pound sack caught during a tournament last weekend. Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are hitting Flukes, shaky heads and spinnerbaits on shallow river shelves up north. Crappie fishing is good at the Highway 155 bridge crossing.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is at normal level and stained. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jeff Friederich says most fishing has been slow. Friederich says the white bass are staging at lake’s upper reaches getting ready to make the move up the Trinity, Kickapoo and White Rock for the annual spawning run.
The guide is anticipating a banner spring run provided the water stays in good shape. Blue cats have been fair to 40 pounds drifting big cut bait under shad schools in about 30 feet on main lake flats.
Black bass are best on square bills, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs worked along shallow channel breaks up north. Fishing tight wood cover is the key.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is nine inches low and stained up north and clear down south. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass are good to six pounds on jerkbaits, ‘Traps, Chatterbaits and swim jigs worked around grass beds in 3-8 feet of water. Also some fish holding in 17-20 feet, hitting Carolina rigs, spoons and shaky heads. No report on crappie.
PALESTINE — Water level three inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good up north, hitting jigs and spinnerbaits worked along channel breaks in 4-8 feet. Crappie fishing has been good under the bridges and along the river in cedar tops. White bass anglers beginning to report some fish up the Neches. Catfish are good on night crawlers fished along the river in 15 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 3.48 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
James Cantrell at Wooded Acres Bait Shop says blue cats are good to 13 pounds on windy banks in 2-3 feet using punch bait and cut bait. Also some big fish reported on cut shad drifted over deep water around the dam and water intake.
White bass are slow. Crappie anglers still filing some good reports from shore up major creeks near the I-45 crossing. Black bass are slow; best action coming on points in 15-18 feet using Carolina rigs, jigs and cranks.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the low 50s ahead of the front.
Local angler David Russell says there are quite a few bass positioned on deep structure, but bites have been hard to come by. There have been reports of smaller fish schooling, sometimes willing to chase Alabama rigs and under spins matched with small swim baits. No report on crappie.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is one inch high and stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Crockett Family Resort says bass fishing action has been decent with a few solid fish coming on shad pattern cranks and plastics worked around structure in 12-16 feet of water. Also come bass caught on live bait.
Crappie are the best bet in 25 feet of water, hitting shiners suspended 16 feet down. No report on catfish.
