ATHENS - Water level is five inches high and clear before the rain. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been hit or miss with the best bite coming on Senkos and jigs worked along outside grass edges. Crappie fishermen picking up a few limits around brush piles on 20 feet of water using shiners, but the bite is slow overall.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is five inches and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says anglers are picking up mixed bags of white bass, hybrids and blue cat on whole shad and cut bait fished around humps in 8-12 feet early in the day. Retaining walls and shallow grass also giving up some blues when shad are spawning. Crappie are still good around docks in 6-12 feet and around brush piles in 12-18 feet. Jigs are working best. Black bass are on docks and shallow rocks, hitting square bills, wacky worms and shaky heads.
PALESTINE - Water level is seven inches high and muddy up north, lightly stained down south. Water temp in the low 70s.
Bass are good on Carolina rigs and medium running crankbaits
Fished on main lake points early. Best depth is early is 3-6 feet; first drops in 8-12 feet are best later in the day. Crappie are good on the river channel, around standing timber, under bridges and on brushpiles in 16-19 feet. White bass are fair on points using ‘Traps and spoons. Catfish are good on boat docks and on the river channel or around baited holes, hitting night crawlers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is five inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishermen are reporting a few limits around brush piles and bridge columns in 20 feet of water, mainly on shiners.
White bass are excellent on chartreuse slabs. Points and humps in 20-30 feet of water are holding the better concentrations. Catfish are excellent on shad and punch bait on deep humps and points. Black bass are taking Texas rig plastics and cranks around docks and points.
FORK - Water level is four inches high and muddy up north in the creeks, stained to clear on the main lake. Water temp in the low to mid-70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 15-20 feet, limits reported. LiveScopers are plucking some of the bigger fish in standing timber. Bream are moving shallow, hitting small worms around grass beds. Channel cat are good over baited holes and along creeks using punch bait. Fishing guide Zach Hughes says bass fishing has been fair on windy points early, keying on the shad spawn. Later in the day main lake points and humps are good bets with Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Also some fish hitting Texas rig creatures flipped around shallow cover.
’PINES - Water level is eight inches high and stained. Surface temp around 70.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north, mainly on topwaters, buzz baits and Flukes worked over shallow grass at the north end of the lake. Crappie are good under the bridges using shiners or jigs. Also a few fish shallow. Farther south, topwaters are working around shallow rock early and in cloudy conditions. Midday bite is best cranks worked on points.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level was about six inches high before the rain and stained. Water temp the mid-70s.
Bass anglers reporting some solid fish to five pounds around flooded shore cover using swim jigs, Flukes spinnerbaits and bladed jigs. Also a few fish reported on topwaters. Offshore bite in 14-20 feet on points, hard bottom legs and brush piles producing good numbers of small fish at times and an occasional big fish using Carolina rigs, spoons, cranks and swim baits. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level about 6.51 feet high and stained to muddy before the rain. Water temp the mid-70s.
Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the bite has been good around brush piles in 25 feet of water, but anglers are sorting through lots of small fish to get a limit. Shiners are the best bet.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good shallow and deep on main lake points outside the bushes and flooded timber. Carolina rigged Flukes, creatures and 8-inch worms working best for deper fish; spinnerbaits, ‘Traps and swim baits working best for shallow fish.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is three inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-70s.
Ben Matsubu at Keith’s Tackle say bass fishing has fair. Fish are being caught at varied depths from the bank out to 25 feet. Best bite has been 8-15 feet using Carolina rigs, cranks and football jigs on points and ridges. Crappie are hit or miss around brushpiles. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says cat fishing has been excellent on trotline when anglers can get out. Good numbers of blue cat in the 6-10 pound range up to 60 pounds coming on cut perch.
NACONICHE - Water level is about five inches and clarity is stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
David Russell says bass have scattered with rising water, but there are still fish to be caught around timber adjacent to boat lanes and road beds. Most fish are suspended with intermittent schooling activity. No report on crappie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.