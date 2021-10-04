East Texas Fishing Report

ATHENS — Water level is about full pool and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says shad are starting to pile up in the creeks. Topwaters and white Flukes are working well early towards in the backs of channels. Lot of fish are schooling on the main lake. Average size is 1-2 pounds, with an occasional 5-6 pounder in the mix. Brush piles in 15-20 feet also giving up a few fish. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is nine inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says bass fishing has been good tossing square bills, wacky worms, spinnerbaits and jigs around boat docks. Brush piles in 12-20 feet of water also producing good quality fish on Carolina rigs and jigs.
Humps in 15-20 feet are giving up a mix of catfish, white bass and a few hybrids using slabs and fresh cut bait. Crappie fishing is excellent around docks in 5-6 feet of water, all on jigs. Main lake brush piles and bridges in 16-22 feet also giving up some limits for LiveScopers. Black bass are best around docks, hitting cranks, jigs, wacky worms and Chatterbaits. Better quality fish coming around brush piles in 12-20 feet using football jigs and Carolina rigs.
PALESTINE — Water level is about five inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says crappie fishing has been fair to good targeting timber with jigs or shiners. The area around Lake Palestine Resort has been especially good. Channel cat are good with plenty of limits reported around deeper boat docks and baited holes in 14-16 feet, mostly on punch bait or night crawlers. Black bass are good early in the day using bladed jigs, Carolina rigs and crank baits, mostly on points. Brush piles in 10-14 feet also giving up some quality. White bass are fair on the old 155 roadbed, hitting spoons and cranks.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.23 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been good with plenty of limits coming around brush piles and bridge columns using shiners in 15-20 feet. Catfish are good on punch bait. Limits are steady in 25-30 feet around timber in the Richland Creek arm. White bass are slow. No report on black bass.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.06 feet low and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
FORK — Water level is 1.76 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says bass fishing has been good with the best action coming shallow throughout the day using topwaters, Chatterbaits, Texas rigs and drop shots around shallow stumps in 1-6 feet of water. Crappie are fair in standing timber in 12-15 feet using LiveScope. Bridges should begin paying off soon. Channel cat are excellent over baited holes in 23-24 of water. Also some fish holding shallow, 1-8 feet, hitting cut shad.
‘PINES — Water level is six inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been hit or miss. Topwaters, frogs and wake baits are good bets up north when worked over grass in shallow water. River bends also giving up a few fish on Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. Farther south, Tutt suggests targeting channel breaks and drop offs with Texas rigs, shad crank baits and jigs. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits around timber and along the old channel. LiveScopers faring best casting jigs.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 1.46 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Bass anglers reporting a few fish early on chugger style topwaters, ‘Spooks and Whopper Ploppers worked on flats near channel swings. Light Texas rigs also producing a few fish around channel swings. Main lake points with brush or isolated stumps holding a few fish to be caught on spoons, Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. No report on crappie.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 23-28 feet, suspended at 10 feet. Bass anglers are picking up fish early around shoreline torpedo grass. Some solid fish to four pounds hitting medium diving cranks, Carolina rigs, tail spinners and drop shots along the edges of large flats where shad are present. Swim jigs, buzz frogs and bladed jigs are good choices around new growth hydrilla in 4-6 feet.
NACONICHE — Water level is near full pool and stained. Water temp in the high 70s.
Local angler David Russell says bass fishing fishing has been slow as of late. Roadbeds giving up a few fish on Carolina rigs. Schooling activity has been hit or miss.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 3.96 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotliners are making some decent catches on flats and stump hook sets. Stump hooks are producing the better quality fish, up to 30 pounds. Rod and reelers also picking up some good numbers along the river. Shivley says crappie fishing has been slow. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass are fair early throwing topwaters, buzz baits and ‘Spooks around shallow stumps, then moving to channel swings with Senkos and wacky worms. A few school fish have been active in the afternoon in calm conditions, all on the main lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.