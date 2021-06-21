East Texas Fishing Report

ATHENS — Water level is about three inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing patterns are unchanged from last week. Bass are scattered along outside grass lines in 12 feet water using topwaters or buzz baits early in the day when switching to Texas rigs, wacky rigs or jigs. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits using small jigs around brush piles in 24 feet of water. Bream fishermen reporting some solid fish upwards of a pound and good numbers.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says bass fishing has been good with the best bite coming around docks in 5-10 feet of water, hitting square bills, Texas rigs and shaky head worms. Also some fish holding around brush piles away from bank in 12-20 feet. Blue catfish are fair around humps in 8-20 feet of water, all on fresh cut bait. White bass and hybrids are schooling early and late over main lake humps in 10-25 feet, hitting ‘Traps, spoons or cut bait. Brush piles in 8-24 feet giving up a few limits of crappie using jigs or shiners.
PALESTINE — Water level is three inches high and stained. Water temp in the high 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good up shallow on topwaters and frogs early, when switching to Carolina rigs and cranks on points in 10-16 feet. Crappie are good on along the river and in brush piles in 16-20 feet using shiners. Catfish are excellent on baited holes in 16 feet using night crawlers and punch bait.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is four inches high and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair on bridge columns using shiners in about 20 feet of water. White bass are excellent early using topwaters on the 309 Flats. Hybrids are fair on gizzard shad. Blue cat and channel catfish are roaming some of the same areas as white bass, hitting punch bait and cut shad. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigged plastics and cranks fished on flats and secondary points around brush.
FORK — Water level is one inch high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Bass are good to nine pounds with some decent numbers reported on Carolina rigs in 5-15 feet of water on main lake points. Crappie are good around brush piles and timber in 15-25 feet. Limits are plentiful. Channel cat are good around baited holes along creeks in 20 feet.
‘PINES — Water level is 4.8 feet high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass anglers are picking up some good numbers and solid fish up to five pounds using Zoom Ol’ Monster worms and jigs on points in about eight feet of water. Also some fish hanging around flooded bushes, hitting topwaters, buzz baits and frogs. Crappie are good around bushes on points and the old river using using shiners. Some good quality bluegills also reported on small worms and crickets under a cork.
NACOGODOCHES — Water level is at normal level and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers reporting some solid fish the 4-6 pound range and decent numbers covering water keying on outside grass edges using Texas rig worms and shaky heads. A few fish also hitting topwaters and frogs early and late. Offshore structure, isolated stumps and hard bottoms on points, channel swings and the pipeline crossing giving up some decent numbers of small fish with an occasional 3-plus-pounder, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads and spoons. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 9.95 feet and falling. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has slowed somewhat with the hot weather and lack of wind. Some fish are grouped on drops, channel swings and around shad in deep water. Spoons and drop shots producing good numbers of keepers. Early bite is still best around flooded timber with light Texas rigs or flipping heavy brush with a big weight and braided line. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says crappie are still slow around brush. Fish are scattered with lots of non-keepers in the mix.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing is good on Texas rigs and cranks worked in 10-14 feet on points and ridges. A few fish out deeper in 16-22 feet, but most are small. Crappie are fair with the best bite coming around docks and brush using shiners and jigs. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good up north with some solid fish 10-50 pounds coming on trotline sets tipped with cut perch.
