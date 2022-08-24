ATHENS - Water level 1.57 feet low and clear ahead of the rain. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing patterns have changed very little over the last week. School bass are the best bet early and late, taking small topwaters, shad pattern plastics and spoons. Better fish still holding along outside grass lines in 8-12 feet and a few on brush piles, hitting jigs, Texas rigs and shaky head worms. Crappie fishing is slow.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level 4.89 feet low and fairly clear ahead of the rain. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says all fishing is slow. White bass are the best bet, hitting slabs and trolling pet spoon rigs around humps in 8-14 feet. Crappie are best on brush piles in 12-20 feet, suspended at 8-10 feet hitting minnows best. Black bass are shallow around docks, taking Texas rigs and shaky heads in 2-5 feet. Catfish are fair in the 1-5 pound range on deep edges of humps in 12-25 feet, all on fresh cut bait.
FORK - Water level 7.33 feet low and stained to clear ahead of the rain. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says school bass have been active off and on, hitting ‘Spooks and prop baits. Otherwise, the best action is coming on points near channels in water ranging 3-7 feet, mainly on Texas rigs and square bill cranks. Channel cat are best over baited holes using punch bait. Fishing guide Gary Paris says crappie fishing has been fair with the best bite coming in 15-20 feet using jig and minnows in combination with forward sonar.
PALESTINE - Water level 2.13 feet low and stained to clear ahead of the rain. Water temp in the 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good in skinny water, mostly around docks near deep water. Jigs and plastics pitched tight to wood are working best. Crappie are fair under the Highway 155 bridge and around old timber along the river. Jigs and minnows working equally well at times. Catfish are very good on chicken hearts, liver and night crawlers along the river channel, fishing baited holes in 17-23 feet.
NACONICHE - Water level a few inches low and stained ahead of the rain. Water temp in the upper 80s.
David Russell says bass anglers are reporting some decent numbers with an occasional big fish in the mix. Clouds, rain and a break from the heat seems to have sparked the bite. Russell suggests keying on points and brush tops in 10-14 feet using slow falling plastics and jigs.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level 2.77 feet low and stained to clear ahead of the rain. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been good using Carolina rigged plastics off points and humps in 10-20 feet of water. Also some some fish holding in and along the edges of grass beds in 7-10 feet, hitting jigs and creature baits. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 15-20 feet of water. Staying on the move until you hit the right pile is the key.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level 4.57 feet low and clear ahead of the rain. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie are fair on brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet, mostly on minnows. White bass are slow and hard to locate. Points and humps in 10-15 feet are the best bets using slabs and in-line spinners. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait fished on humps near the 309 Flats in 20-25 feet. Catfish are good with some solid limits of channels and blues reported on punch bait in 10-20 feet on main lake and secondary points. The 309 Flats, Midway and Longarm Branch Point have all been good.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level 4.50 feet low and clear ahead of the rain. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has slowed down over the last week with lots of fish roaming. Good numbers of smaller fish hanging out around grass edges, hitting light Texas rigs, shaky heads and stick baits. Flipping bite has been fairly consistent in grass near channels. Schooling fish are sporadic in big creeks with an occasional big fish in the mix. Brush piles in 20-25 feet are also good bets throughout the day using big worms, plum or junebug colors on a 1/2 ounce weight. No report on crappie this week.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level 4.29 feet low and clear ahead of the rain. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow offshore with lots of suspended fish 10-15 feet off bottom over deep water. Best action has been shallow in creeks on spinnerbait, light Texas rigs and square bills in 2-3 feet of water targeting lay downs and stumps. Crappie fishing has been fair around natural lay downs and old timber in 18-24 feet of water, about three feet off bottom using jigs and shiners.
’PINES - Water level 2.29 feet low and clear ahead of the rain. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north targeting grass points and drains with frogs and buzz baits early and late. Day bite is fair on top if you stay with it. Down south fish are holding on drop offs, river edges and underwater bridges in 12 feet of water, hitting cranks and Carolina rigs. Also some topwater action around rock early and late. Crappie are fair around bridges and along the river, all on minnows.
