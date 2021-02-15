ATHENS - Water level is about 4 1/2 inches high and stained. Water temp well into the 40s with the cold snap.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says the winter blast accompanied by ice and snow slowed fishing prospects to a crawl. Look for things to begin picking up with warmer weather next week.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is slightly above normal and stained. Water temp in the 40s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says hybrids and blues are good in the mouths of major creeks in 30 feet. Dead sticking shad plastics is the ticket for hybrids. Blues are best drifting fresh cut bait. Fishing around pods of shad is key. Fishing tight to docks in 4-12 feet with slow moving jigs is a good bet for black bass. Suspending jerk baits around rocks also will produce. Barber looks for the overall bite improve with warming weather next week.
PALESTINE - Water level is three inches and dirty of up north, lightly stained at the south end. Water temp in the low 40s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are slow. Crawfish pattern jigs and black/red Senkos fished slowly around wood cover are the best bets up north. Red ’Traps working down south. MLF’s Redcrest Championship is set for Feb. 21-25. White bass are slow up the Neches fishing should bust loose within the next two weeks. Channel cat have been good around baited holes using night crawlers around baited holes and deeper docks.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about two inches low with good clarity. Water temp the 40s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says all fishing is slow with the cold weather and lack of traffic. Look for things to improve with warming weather next week.
FORK - Water level is about 7 inches low and stained. Water temp in the 40s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says there has been no fishing activity due to the cold blast. Anglers can look for the bass and crappie bite to start picking with warmer weather next week.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.84 feet low and clear. Water temps well into the 40s.
Not much to report since the front. Fishing slow around grass near channel breaks with ‘Traps, square bills, Chatterbaits, spinnerbaits and jerk baits will be good bets once the weather settles. Channel ledges in 17-19 feet also holding some fish to be caught on slow moving jigs, underspins and Carolina rigs. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level was 1.87 feet low ahead of the front. Water temps in the 40s.
The front stifled fishing traffic. Fishing guide Brian Branum says the extreme cold will likely force bass out of the shallows towards the first significant breaks in 12-14 feet. Branum says shallow fishing will be slow over the next week. Throw slowing stick baits, jerk baits and weightless plastics.
‘PINES - Water level is about 6 inches high and stained up north, clearer down south.
Bass pro Jim Tutt says the cold weather slowed fishing traffic, but there are still bass to caught crawling crawfish pattern ‘Traps of jigs very slow along river edges. Crappie are grouped around bridges, hitting shiners.
NACONICHE - No report available this week.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 2.95 feet low and in good shape. Water temp in the 40s.
Jane Gallenbach at River Ridge says white bass were on a strong bite ahead of the front on the Sabine north of the Logansport bridge. Cold water slowed the action, but look for things to pick up with warming weather next week. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish and crappie have been slow since the front. No report on bass fishing; all tournaments were cancelled last weekend.
