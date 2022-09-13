ATHENS - Water level is 1.09 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. School bass are active early and late, hitting topwaters and slow falling white Flukes. Crappie action has been slow as well. Brush piles in 25 feet giving up a few partial limits. Fish are suspended in the water column.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 3.21 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are good on humps in 10-20 feet. Some schooling early and late. Crappie are heavy on brush in 12-20 feet, suspended at 8-12 feet. Jigs and shiners working equally well at times. Black bass are good around docks in 2-10 feet and around shore rock and retaining walls. Topwaters, cranks and Texas rig plastics working best. Blue cat are scattered. Some fish still on humps in 10-20 feet, hitting fresh cut bait.
FORK - Water level is 5.72 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been tough as of late. The best action has been coming on Texas rig worms worked on points in 3-6 feet. Also a few fish hitting topwaters early and under cloudy skies on shallow points. Crappie still best around brush piles and standing timber in 15-20 feet, suspended about 12-15 feet down. Hitting jigs or shiners.
‘PINES - Water level is 1.56 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass are hit or miss up north with the best bite coming early on topwaters and Flukes works around shallow grass then slowing down. A few fish reporting flipping. Down south, topwaters and square bills are the best bets on shallow points with some wind. Also some fish hitting Carolina rigs and cranks on drop offs and channel swings in 12-16 feet. Crappie fishing has been good around the Highway 155 bridge up north and along the old river channel down south, hitting shiners and jigs.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.92 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass as been good punching grass in 7-9 feet with jigs and heavy Texas rigs. Also some fish hitting Texas rigs and square bills on grass edges and along the creek up north. A few frog fish around the pads. Main lake points and other structure in 10-20 feet giving up some fish on Carolina rigs and cranks. Crappie fishing has been good around brush piles in 15-20 feet with several limits reported over the last week. Staying on the move and hitting multiple piles is the ticket.
NACONICHE - Water level is slightly below full pool and clear. Water temp in the mid 80s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair with some solid fish in the 2-4 pound range reported on crank baits and Carolina rigs around structure and in the mouths of creeks. Best water depth is 12-14 feet.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.81 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good with some solid fish coming on jigs and Texas-rigged craws pitched tight to docks and shade in 2-6 feet of water. Bladed jigs also producing in the shallows. Crappie fishing has been good with a few limits coming off brush piles in 17-20 feet using minnows. White bass and hybrid striped bass are slow; a few fish coming on deep crank baits. Channel cat are excellent using night crawlers and punch bait around baited holes in 14 feet. Chicken hearts pitched under docks in 3-6 feet also producing some solid keepers.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 4.18 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishind has been fair on around brush piles and bridges in 15-20 feet, all on minnows. Hybrids are fair with the best bite coming on live gizzard shad fished on humps and points off the 309 Flats in 20-25 feet. Eating size blue cat are excellent on punch bait fished around baited holes in 10-20 feet. Timber and coves along the south shore near Fisherman’s Point Marina are holding good numbers of blues.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.39 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says bass fishing has been fair. A few fish hitting topwaters early, then switching to swim jigs, bladed jigs and flipping heavy creatures matted grass in 7-8 feet of water. Most of the creeks south of the Highway 147 bridge have lots of new growth hydrilla. Crappie fishing is improving around brush piles in 18-22 feet, suspended at 6-10 feet. Minnows and jigs are producing fish.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.92 feet low and dirty in the backs of creek and stained in places on the main lake. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ben Matsubu says crappie fishing has been hit or miss around brush piles and natural lay downs. The fish are holding really tight to wood in 10-16 feet, hitting minnows or jigs but aren’t very active. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been slow overall, but there are some fish to be caught in creeks at mid-depth range using Texas rigs, square bills and ‘Traps. Offshore bite is best on Texas rigs and big cranks, targeting main lake ridges when the wind allows.
