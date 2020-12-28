ATHENS - Water level is four inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says crappie fishermen are reporting a few partial limits, but the bite is slow overall. Brush piles in 20 feet of water giving up the most consistent action, all on shiners. Black bass are slow with the best bite coming around offshore brush piles using jigs, Carolina rigs and A-rigs.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is about a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says black bass are hitting cranks and jigs around docks with brush. Shallow rocks and break waters also giving up some fish on bladed jigs and spinnerbaits.
Crappie fishing has been good on jigs and shiners soaked in 20 feet of water, still suspended about halfway down. Bridges also giving up some decent action when the wind allows. Blue cat to 25 pounds are good on fresh shad drifted over open water. Also some fish up north around shallow stumps. Deadsticking Flukes on the lake proper producing good number of whites and hybrids.
PALESTINE - Water level is about full pool and muddy to stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good up north using bladed jigs, shad pattern square bills and black/blue jigs worked shallow around brush, stumps and other cover. Down south, the same tactics are working in main lake pockets, on points and around select docks with brush. Crappie fishermen reporting good results when the wind allows. Best action coming along the edges of the Neches in 24-30 feet, suspended at 14-17 feet. Small shiners are best. Channel cat still very good over baited holes using night crawlers, chicken hearts and small shad.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 1.71 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass and hybrid fishing has been fair on humps and points in 30-40 feet, all on slabs. Crappie fishing has been slow with the best action coming on small shiners dunked around brush piles on points and creeks with timber. Channel cat are good in standing timber up the Richland Creek arm, all on punch bait in 25-35 feet. Black bass are fair using cranks and wacky rigs around docks and points.
FORK - Water level is 2.38 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Crappie guide Gary Paris says the bite has been good when the wind allows. Limits are coming on jigs and shiners fished around brush piles and main lake points in 30-35 feet. Tony Parker says bass fishing is still tough. High wind hampered anglers over the weekend. Standing timber still holding lots of suspended fish. Also some fish holding at mid-range depths, hitting drop shots, cranks and jigs on points, brush and stumps.
Channel cat are good over baited holes or around cormorant roosts using punch bait or chicken gizzards.
‘PINES - Water level is about full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good to nine pounds along the edges of the river up north using jigs, Carolina rigs and shaky heads. Also a few fish hanging around shallow grass, hitting Flukes and spinnerbaits. Points and shallow shore rock are the tickets down south with the best bite coming on square bills, ‘Traps and Carolina rigs. Crappie fishermen reporting limits on shiners and jigs fished along the edges the river in 14-24 feet. No report on catfish.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.77 feet low and clear to stained in some areas due to high winds. Water temp in the low 50s.
Bass fishing has been good to 5 1/2 pounds, mainly on ‘Traps, jerk baits and square bill cranks worked around submerged grass in 4-7 feet of water.
Crappie fishermen reporting a few partial limits around brush piles. Shiners and jigs producing equally well at times.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level 3.96 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been good on trotline when the wind allows, mostly on cut bait. Several fish in the 30-65 pound range reported, all on trotline. Crappie fishing has been good on jigs and shiners along the edges of the Sabine. Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing has been slow. A few shallow fish hitting ‘Traps and square bills around stumps. Drop shots worked at mid-range depths producing some decent numbers at time times but not much size.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.98 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Bass fishing was tough over the weekend due to high winds. Some of the best action still coming around hydrilla beds, keying on The outer edge in 6-7 feet using Chatterbaits, jerk baits, ‘Traps and A-rigs. Fishing guide Brian Branum says there are also some good quality fish to be caught points and ledges on Carolina rigs, spoons and A-rigs. Crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles in 20-30 feet of water using shiners. The Highway 147 bridge is also giving up some fish.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and clearing. Surface temp in the low 50s.
David Russell say bass fishing as been good to 4 pounds with the best action coming on A-rigs and underspins fished slowly over brush piles and humps. Also some solid fish coming on shaky heads worked slowly on bottom around structure in 14-16 feet. No report on crappie.
