ATHENS - Water level is 6 1/2 inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 50s, upper 40s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says crappie fishermen are picking up a few partial limits with the best bite coming around brush piles in 25-30 feet of water, all on small shiners. Bass are still scattered shallow to deep. Swim baits, ‘Traps and square bills are the best bets around grass and docks. Away from the bank try jigs and Carolina rig around brush piles.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s, upper 40s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says black bass anglers are picking up some solid fish in the four-pound range on jigs and moving baits like spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits and cranks around deeper docks doctored with brush. Retaining walls and shore rock also giving up some keepers. Blue cats are good on fresh cut bait drifted over deep water on the lake proper. Shallow stumps up north also giving up some quality blues at times. White bass and hybrids are hitting swim baits and small Flukes deadsticked over open water towards the dam.
PALESTINE - Water level is 6 inches high and muddy up north, clear to stained down south. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been tough overall, but there have been some decent fish reported on jigs and bladed jigs worked around docks in 2-6 feet of water. Some of the best action happening under sunny skies. Crappie are good along the river channel, keying on standing timber in 25-30 feet of water using jigs tipped with shiners; the fish are suspended 18-20 feet down. Catfish are excellent on night crawlers around baited holes in 16-18 feet. No report on white bass.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s, upper 40s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says anglers targeting white bass and hybrids are reporting a few limits using slabs on main lake humps and points in deep water. Crappie fishing has been slow overall; best bite has been coming on shiners soaked around deep brush on points and along creek channels. Channel catfish are excellent using punch bait in standing timber up the the Richland Creek arm in about 30 feet of water. Black bass are slow.
FORK - Water level is 8 inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 50s, upper 40s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow. A few slot fish reported on Carolina rigged creature baits and spoons on main lake points in 25-30 feet. Crappie anglers still plucking limits off brush piles in 25-35 feet; jigs and shiners working equally well at times. Channel cat hitting punch bait along creeks in 20-25 feet.
’PINES - Water level is 2.25 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing continues to be slow. A few decent fish reported up north using ‘Traps and Chatterbaits over submerged grass. Farther south the best bite is coming at mid-range depths on crankbaits. Crappie are still excellent on the old river channel in 20 feet, mainly on shiners. Catfish are slow.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.85 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Bass fishing has been good with some solid fish coming on ‘Traps, Chatterbaits, swim baits and square bills worked around grass beds and pad stems in 3-7 feet. Channel ledges and the pipeline ridges are holding some groups at times, but most are small, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads and spoons.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 1.61 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says the lake has been getting a tremendous amount of bass fishing pressure. Some good numbers reported around shallow grass beds in the backs of creeks using moving baits, but most takers are small. Also some good numbers coming on drop shots, football jigs, spoons and tail spinners worked on ridges and bluffs in 26-34 feet of water. White bass are excellent up the Angelina using 1/4 ounce Roadrunners. No report on crappie.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 2.99 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing has been hit or miss. A few fish hitting ‘Traps and Senkos in the backs of creeks. There have been a few limits over 20 pounds weighed in local tournaments, most caught away from the bank. Crappie fishing has been very slow with dirty, rising water. Charlie Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are fair to 25 pounds with good numbers in the 2-4 pound range reported on trotline. Cut bait working best. White bass are good up the Sabine River north of the Logansport bridge using Roadrunners.
NACONICHE - Water level is about 4 inches high and clearing with surface temps in the low 50s.
David Russell says bass fishing has improved with some solid fish in the 6- pound range reported around brush piles and structure spots in 18 feet of water, mainly on jigs and underspins. Some schooling activity during the early morning hours. No report on crappie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.