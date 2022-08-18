ATHENS - Water level is 1.44 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. Best bite coming along outside grass lines on 12 feet using shaky heads and Texas rigs. Also a few fish hitting Carolina rigs on main lake humps in 20 feet. Crappie are scattered. Brush piles in 20-25 feet are the best bet. No limits reported.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4.52 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass are good in 6-10 feet on main lake humps using slabs and trolling pet spoons. Crappie are best on brush piles in 12-20 feet, suspended 8-10 feet down. Catfish are hit or miss around main lake humps in 12-20 feet using fresh cut bait, most in the 1-3 pound range. Black bass are best on boat docks in 4-6 feet with lots of bait fish shallow. Texas rigs, Chatterbaits and jigs are the best bets.
FORK - Water level is 7.35 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass fishing has been tough. A few fish hitting topwater early, but bites are few and far between. Also some fish hitting Texas rigs and medium-diving cranks around channel swings in 6-12 feet. Crappie fishing is fair around brush piles and timber in 18-20 feet using minnows and jigs.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.90 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good with the best action coming around boat docks with brush in 4-8 feet using Texas rig worms and jigs. Crappie are best over 20-26 feet of water using shad pattern jigs around old timber along the river down south. White bass are slow, a few hitting tail spinners on points at suspended depths. Catfish are good on night crawlers and punch bait around baited holes in 14 feet.
NACONICHE - Water level is about six inches low and clear with surface temps in the mid-to-upper 80s.
David Russell says bass fishing was decent around the full moon using jigs around brush, channel breaks and points in 14-18 feet. Lots of fish still roaming the water column. Plenty of fish still suspended in 8-10 feet, most are small.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.73 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been good up north using Texas rigs along the creek channel. Main lake structure in 12-20 feet also giving up some fish on Carolina rigs and cranks. Lots of schooling activity on the main lake during midday and afternoon hours, hitting silver ‘Traps and spoons. Most are small. Also a few fish reported on jigs fished around grass in 7-10 feet. Crappie still best around brush piles in 15-20 feet using shiners and jigs.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 4.14 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been good using Texas rigs (red bug and red shad) and shad pattern cranks around structure in 12-18 feet of water. A strong bite around the full moon with several fish up to 10 pounds reported on 3/4 ounce spinnerbaits and Texas rigs worked around structure in 9-15 feet. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfish are good in the 5-15 pound range on trotline sets on flats in 8-12 feet along the river, most on cut bait. Some bigger fish up to 50 pounds along the river. Bass are schooling periodically with some in the 2-4 pound range. Bream and channel cat are good in the boat channel using crickets and worms under a cork.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.26 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass are ganging up around hydrilla beds, hitting heavy weighted creatures along outside edges in 8-9 feet. Topwaters, whacky worms and Texas rigs are working early, late and in cloudy conditions. Brush piles also productive off and on using big worms. Crappie fishing has been fair with the best bite coming on shiners fished around brush piles early in the day.
‘PINES - Water level is 2.36 feet low and clear. Water temp the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north using frogs and Texas rigs around shallow grass early, then moving to the river and drops. Farther south, anglers are picking up fish on drops and points in 8-15 feet using Carolina rigs and cranks. Also some fish hitting topwater early on shallow points and rock. Crappie slow around bridges on minnows in 12-18 foot and along the old river in 23-25 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 4.38 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair targeting bridge columns and brush piles in 15-20 feet, all on minnows. White bass are slow and hard to locate. Hybrids are good on live shad on hump around the 309 Flats in 20-25 feet. Eater size channel cat and blues are excellent using King’s punch bait, mostly on main lake and secondary points in 15-25 feet pre-baited with soured grain or range cubes. The 309 Flats, Midway and Longarm Branch Point are all producing fish.
