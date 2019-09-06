ATHENS — Water level is five inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Brack says bass are slow with no consistent patterns working. Some schooling activity off and on, hitting topwaters and small moving baits. A few fish around outside grass edges on jigs, Texas rigs and Senkos. Crappie fishing very slow.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 1.33 feet low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jason Barber says white bass are good on slabs on humps in 12-13 feet. Lots of schooling activity early and late near the dam. Catfish are hitting fresh cut bait on humps in 18-24 feet. Drifting producing the better fish. Black bass are fair around docks in 5-10 feet. Brush piles in 14-18 feet also giving up some quality fish. Crappie are good around brush piles in 14-18 feet using shiners and jigs.
CONROE — Water level is 1.91 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Butch Terpe says channel cat are good over baited holes along creeks and the San Jacinto River channel using cheese bait, punch bait and night crawlers. Also some fish hanging around retaining walls and docks with brush early. Black bass are fair around shallow cover on Senkos and topwaters early, then moving offshore to pond dams and roadbeds in 12-20 feet. Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and cranks are the best bets out deep.
FORK — Water level is 1.20 feet low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Tony Parker says channel cat are excellent with some solid limits up to 5 pounds coming over baited holes in 25-30 feet of water, mainly on punch bait and night crawlers. Bass are slow overall. A few fish shallow early, then moving offshore to deeper points and humps with Carolina rigs and Texas rigs. A few crappie around the bridges and brush piles, but slow overall
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is two inches low and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Crockett Family Resort says black bass are fair to 6 1/2 pounds late in the day around the dam area and mid-lake structure; mid-day bite best for smaller fish in the 1-3 pound range. Bluegills are fair off piers using small worms. Catfish are hitting gold fish, perch and cut bait on jugs. No report on crappie.
‘PINES — Water level is five inches high and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been fair with some midday schooling action, hitting topwaters and small cranks. Crappie are fair along the river with a few limits reported on shiners. Catfish are slow.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about three inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Dave Cox says the lake is in great shape. White bass, hybrids and stripers are active up north along the Trinity with intermittent schooling activity, hitting cranks, Pet spoons and shad rigged on a popping cork.
Also some fast action around mid-lake structure, Pine Island and below the dam. Lots of small fish reported.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about 1.6 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been fair. Shallow bite best around hydrilla beds in 4-8 feet using Texas rigs, wacky worms and a few on topwaters early and late. Hard bottom structure on main lake holding some groups of small fish with an occasional big bite on Carolina rigs, spoons and shaky heads. Brush piles giving up some solid fish on Texas rigs. Crappie are hit or miss around brush piles.
PALESTINE — Water level is eight inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good early in the day using swim jigs, small cranks and Carolina rigs on points. Mostly small fish with a few quality size. Crappie are good under bridges and around brush piles in 15-20 feet, taking small jigs and small shiners. Catfish are good around retaining walls using liver and chicken hearts under a cork at 4-6 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 1.3 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Larry Winters says black bass are fair in 4-6 feet around timber using cranks and spinnerbaits. A few on Carolina rigs at midday on points in 8-12 feet. White bass are fair with some limits reported on humps in 20-28 feet using slabs.
Crappie are fair in 15-28 feet of water, suspended at 7-10 feet; a few limits reported. Channel cats are good on windy banks and in 12-18 feet around timber.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 1.22 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Clint Wade says bass anglers are still finding some good quality fish shallow, hitting frogs, weightless Senkos and wacky worms around grass. Wade said the bite around brush piles is slow.
Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie are fair around brush piles in 25-35 feet using shiners at suspended depths.
Fish are in the piles one day, suspended above the next.
