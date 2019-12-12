ATHENS — Water level is nine inches low and clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow overall. A few few fish reported on ‘Traps worked along outside grass lines.
Covering water is the key. Brack says crappie fishing has been fair with a few partial limits reported around offshore brush piles using jigs.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is 2.38 feet low and stained. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber is reporting some solid blue cat drifting fresh cut bait over 30-40 feet of water on the main lake. Also some fish holding on shallow, wind blown points and shorelines up north.
Dead sticking shad pattern plastics over deep water is producing good numbers of white bass and an occasional hybrid. Crappie are best around brush piles away from the bank, a few on deeper docks. Black bass are hitting cranks, jigs and Chatterbaits worked around docks and rock.
FORK — Water level is 2.19 feet low stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been very slow. Fish are scattered with no defined patterns.
Crappie fishing has been good around bridges using jigs and in 15-20 feet and in timber on points at 20 feet, mainly on shiners. Plenty of limits reported.
Catfish are good over baited holes and along creek channels in 25 feet. Timber on points also giving up some big channel cat.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 7 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says stump hooks in 8-12 feet have been good for blues and flatheads to 48 pounds. Trotlines also have been productive using live and cut bait.
Crappie fishing is good when the wind allows. Fish are holding along the river in 18 feet, suspended 12-16 feet down, hitting shiners and jigs.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says crappie are starting to show up around the bridges at mid-lake, hitting live bait. Bass are fair, but mostly small fish on spoons, Carolina rigs and cranks on main lake ridges.
Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle is reporting good numbers of bass on ‘Traps and A- Rigs in the backs of creeks.
NACONICHE — Water level is about three inches low and clearing. Water temp in the high 50s. Local angler David Russell says bass are fair on cranks and Carolina rigs worked on humps a ledges along channel breaks.
Some fish suspended in 12-15 feet. Fishing guide Larry Mosby reported a 10 1/ 2 pounder over the weekend on a deep crank fished in 18 feet. No report on crappie.
‘PINES — Water level is about 7 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass are fair along river bends up north using Carolina rigs and shaky heads. Best bite coming down south on points using crankbaits.
Crappie are good on bridges and around brush piles. Catfish are slow.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level 2.20 feet low and clear. Water temp in upper 50s, low 60s.
Bass anglers reporting a few fish shallow along grass edges using cranks, Senkos and Texas rigs. Some decent numbers at times on hard bottom structure and around isolated stumps in 15-19 feet using shaky heads, Carolina rigs and spoons. No report on crappie.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about an inch high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says crappie are good in Big Caney Creek in 4-6 feet around brush using shiners and black/chartreuse tube jigs. White bass are steady down south in 17-22 feet on humps using white slabs.
The fish are holding around shad. White bass and crappie are good in the river. Blue cat up to 15 pounds are good around the Harmon Creek flats using cut shad. Flatheads are good on limb lines tipped with live bait along the river. Black bass are slow.
PALESTINE — Water level is 1.69 feet low and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 50s..
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says low water is making navigation difficult up north, but anglers in aluminums rigs are faring well.
Some solid fish reported near channels using jigs and bladed jigs to target wood and scattered grass. Boat docks are the ticket down south, but quality fish are are hard to come by.
Crappie are good along the Neches River and under bridges in 15-18 feet using jigs and shiners. Channel cat are good over baited holes in 5-16 feet using punch bait.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is at normal level and stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
No report available this week.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 3.48 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Larry Winters at Midway Landing says blue cat are good in the 3-5 pound range soaking punch bait along windy banks and in timber 13-16 feet deep. Crappie are slow.
White bass are best on points in 22-28 feet using slabs, spoons and some trolling. Black bass are scattered with a few fish in the 3-4 pound range reported midway in creeks around wood, hitting using jigs, spinnerbaits and cranks.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 2.48 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing was good ahead the front with active fish hitting crawfish pattern ’Traps in 2-4 feet of water. Good numbers of keeper size fish reported.
Best bite coming around grass adjacent to creek channel breaks. Crappie fishermen still plucking some limits off brush piles in 20-25 feet using jigs and shiners.
The bite has been on and off of the Angelina River; lots of boat traffic.
