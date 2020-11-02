ATHENS – Water level is three inches high and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been slow. A few decent fish coming on deep cranks worked around brush piles un 20 feet. Crappie are slow. A few partial limits reported around brush piles, mainly on jigs.
CEDAR CREEK – Water level is five inches low and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the low-60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are fair in 16-20 feet on the edges of humps and points with slabs. Docks with lights are good at night using ‘Traps. Catfish are good shallow around stump fields up north using fresh shad. Drifting in 12-25 feet farther south is producing bigger blues. Crappie are strong on deeper docks and brush piles in 12-20 feet using jigs and shiners. Also some fish on bridges. Black bass are good on shallow rock, points and docks using cranks, spinnerbaits and Texas rig plastics.
PALESTINE – Water level is about three inches low and lightly stained. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on black/blue/purple jigs worked around stumps along channel breaks in shallow to mid-depths. Bladed jigs producing in the same areas. Crappie are fair around old timber lining the river in 17 feet using jigs and small shiners. Channel cat are excellent over baited holes along the river in 14-17 feet. White bass are slow.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS – Water level is a foot low with decent water clarity. Surface temp has dipped into the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says bass anglers are still targeting docks and points with crankbaits and Texas/Carolina rigged plastics to pick up some decent numbers. The bite has been good overall. Channel catfish are excellent with steady limits in the 2 pound range coming on punch bait soaked around baited holes in heavy timber up the Richland Creek arm. Best depth is 15 feet. Main lake points in 20-25 feet giving up fair numbers of white bass, on slabs and spoons. Bridges in 15-20 feet of water the best bet for crappie using small shiners.
PINES – Water level is normal and clear. Surface temp dropped to the low 60s. Jim Tutt says bass are good up north using small swim baits and Flukes around grass. A few in the three-pound range, most are smaller. Fishing is excellent to six pounds down south using Whopper Ploppers on bare shore lines. Covering water is the key. Crappie fishing has been excellent in 15-20 feet around brush piles and standing timber. No report on catfish.
NACONICHE – Water level is slightly above pool and stained. Surface temp in the upper 60s.
David Russell says bass fishing has picked up with some better numbers and quality reported. Medium diving cranks, jigs and Carolina rigs are producing the best results around main lake humps, points and other structure where fish are grouped.
FORK – Water level is two feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been slow with Bassmaster Texas Fest slated for this week. Best bite has been coming on Carolina rigs and drop shots worked on points in 2-15 feet; a few on topwater, but size is lacking. Fishing guide Gary Paris thinks there could be some bigger fish to be caught around bridges on swim baits. Crappie are good in 15-18 feet around timber. Bridges also giving up some decent numbers at times, mostly on jigs but a few on shiners. Channel cat are excellent over baited holes along creek channels in 20-25 feet, all on punch bait.
NACOGDOCHES – Water level is 2.46 feet low and clear. Water temp in mid-60s.
Bass are fair to three pounds on light Texas rigs, wacky worms, topwaters, shallow cranks and bladed jigs worked around shoreline grass, pads and shallow flats near channel breaks. Main lake structure and channel ledges in 14-22 feet holding a few schools, but much size. Brush piles at midrange depths giving up some decent quality at times on jigs and Texas rigs. Crappie fishermen plucking a few partial limits off brush piles.
SAM RAYBURN – Water level is 3.89 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good with the best action coming around grass points and shore cover in areas with concentrations of shad. Hydrilla points and channel swings have been sweet spots for throwing swim jigs, double willow spinnerbaits and ‘Traps in shad colors. Also some fish hitting light Texas rigs along grass edges. Brush pile bite has been hit or miss. Covering water has been key. Crappie guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing continues to be slow; limits are scarce. Fish are hanging around brush.
TOLEDO BEND – Water level is 3.92 feet low and clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says catfishing has been slow. Windy conditions have kept anglers off the water lately. Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing has been very slow. A few fish reported on ‘Traps, topwaters and Texas rigs worked in 9-12 feet of water. Spoons also producing some decent numbers away from the bank at times, but not much size. Lot of fish suspended around shad. Crappie are scattered around brush piles 25 feet, suspended at 12-15 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.