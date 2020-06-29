ATHENS - Water level is an inch low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are locked into their summer patterns. Most are relating to outside grass edges in 8-10 feet and few on deeper brush. ‘Traps, stick baits and Texas rigs are producing fair numbers around the grass. Frogs and topwaters are good for an occasional blow up. Crappie are slow.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 4 inches low and stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good to around 50 pounds on cut shad soaked on flats in 17-21 feet of water. White bass and hybrids are good on humps in 14-21 feet, mostly on slabs and trolling deep cranks. Crappie are on bridges and brush piles in 12-20. Shiners and jigs producing equally well. Black bass are good around brush piles and points in 8-16 feet on football jigs, cranks and Carolina rigs. Docks also giving up some fish.
FORK - Water level is 3 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid 80s.
Fishing guide Barbara Stevenson says the topwater bite has been good using spitting and popping baits around shallow vegetation. During midday, points, roadbeds and humps in 12-18 feet are giving up some decent quality using Texas rig worms, red bug, plum apple and blue fleck. Also some fish out deeper in 28 feet hitting Carolina rigs, jigs and Texas rigs. Jigging spoons and flutter spoons have been productive later in the day. Night fishing has been good on Texas rigs and jigs; dark color patterns working best. Crappie fishing has been fair on shiners and jigs fished around brush piles and bridges in 18-25 feet. No report on catfish.
‘PINES - Water level about full pool and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good to five pounds up north using frogs and buzz baits around shallow grass up north. The bite is good all day at times. Farther south, Zoom Ol’ Monster worms and deep cranks are the tickets on main lake points and river channel swings. Crappie are excellent around brush piles and timber at midlake. Catfish are slow.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is about 5 inches low and slightly stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers reporting a few solid fish in the 2-4 pound range tossing wacky worms, light Texas rigs and swim jigs around pads and shallow hydrilla beds in 2-6 feet. A few fish busting topwaters and frogs. Whopper Ploppers are good for some bigger bites over shallow flats with wind chop on the surface. Away from the bank, throw Carolina rigs, spoons, shaky heads and Texas rigs around groups of fish holding on hard bottoms, points with isolated stumps and brush piles. Try underspins to target suspended fish.
Crappie fishermen picking up partial limits on shiners and hand-tied jigs around brush piles.
PALESTINE - Water level is 3 inches low and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good using spinnerbaits, bladed jigs and soft stick baits in 2-4 feet around shallow vegetation and brush early in the day. Carolina rigs and BD7 cranks are the best bets once the sun gets up, mostly on main lake points. Crappie fishing is good along the river using jigs and shiners around timber in 17 feet. White bass are good on cranks and spoons fished on points and roadbeds. Channel cat are good over baited holes using night crawlers and chicken hearts in 14 feet of water
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about 2 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass action has been good early using ‘Traps on main lake points and around the 309 flats, especially when the fish are actively chasing shad. Some topwater action during cloudy or windy conditions. Crappie are fair, mostly around brush piles and bridges in 20 feet, taking small shiners and jigs. Blue cats are fair on fresh shad soaked below white bass schools. Jug liners reporting some good numbers of box fish. Black bass fishing has been slow.
NACONICHE - Water level is about 6 inches high and stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Local angler David Russell says recent rains scattered the fish. Plastics dragged over brush in 7-10 feet of water still producing some decent numbers off channels active with shad. Also some good reports on frogs worked tight to dense shore cover.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 8 inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Kris Wilson and Bryan Lohr won the Bass Champs Shootout last weekend with a 29.86 pound limit, earning $50,200 cash. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says bass anglers are finding quality fish both shallow and deep. In skinny water, topwaters, swim jigs and hollow body frogs will get you bit around hydrilla beds, pads and torpedo grass. Flipping in the grass with heavy Texas rigs also has been productive. Drop offs, brush piles and ledges away from the bank in 20-30 feet are holding decent numbers and some quality fish, hitting Texas rig worms, cranks, Carolina rig and football jigs.
Crappie fishermen collecting a few limits around brush piles in 25-35 feet using shiners.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level a foot low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Charlie Shivley at Bill’s Landing says trotlining has been slow. Crappie fishing has been fair around brush piles in 25-35 feet of water using shiners and jigs, suspended about 12-15 feet down.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow. Best bet is a Texas-rigged worm fished on underwater points, ridges and humps. Best bite has been late in the day.
82F surface water temperature, water lightly stained, and normal level.
HOUSTON COUNTY - Water level about 2 inches low and slightly stained. Water temp in the low 80s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting fair bass action up to 4 1/2 pounds using swim baits and Senkos on points. Crappie are fair in 12-14 feet around brush piles, mainly on shiners. Bream are good on small worms. Catfish are good to 5 pounds on jugs tipped with live perch in 15 feet of water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.