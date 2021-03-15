ATHENS - Water level about six inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing been fair. Lots of males nosing around the shallows; look for a major wave of females to push shallow with the next full moon. Fishing is best around grass edges using Shakey heads, Texas rig creatures, Senkos and Chatterbaits. Crappie are moving in and out, hitting shiners and jigs in 2-10 feet.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says blue cats are good shallow, three feet deep or less. Fish are ranging 3-20 pounds. Crappie are good around docks and shallow brush casting jigs or soaking shiners. Black bass are shallow, hitting jigs and shallow cranks in 2-5 feet. Spinnerbaits and plastics also producing in water five feet deep or less. White bass and hybrids are good up major creeks. Hybrids also good on cranks and Traps fished around dock lights at night.
PALESTINE - Water level is about 6 inches high and muddy up north, stained down south. Water temp in the low 60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good to six pounds and moving to the shallows for spawning, hitting bladed jigs and Texas rigs in water three feet deep or less. Crappie are good in 1-4 feet around brush using jigs and shiners. Catfish are very good on baited holes and around docks and rock. White bass spawning run going strong up the Neches and in Kickapoo Creek.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the low-to-mid-50s.
Crappie are fair on shiners in skinny water up north; spawning is underway. Catfish are fair on King’s punch bait. Best bite coming in timber in 25 feet of water. Crab Creek has been productive. Black bass are fair on cranks and wacky worms off docks and brush piles.
FORK - Water level is about three inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says pre-spawner gravitating towards the shallows. A 13.06 pounder caught at night recently on a Chatterbait in nine feet of water. Parker says wind protected pockets with the warmest water are the best bets now with moving baits, jigs and Texas rigs. Crappie fishing is picking up in skinny water using long poles and shiners.
‘PINES - Water level is 3.53 feet high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good to nine pounds on Texas rig lizards, Chatterbaits and ‘Traps fished over grass and around flooded bushes. Crappie are fair along the river channel up north using shiners. Farther south, bass anglers are picking up some solid fish targeting shallow points and bushes with plastics and shallow cranks; spawning activity beginning to get underway.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is three inches low and clear to slightly stained. Water temp in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Lots of bass shallow, hitting spinnerbaits, jerk baits, Texas rig lizards and weightless Senkos or wacky worms around grassbeds in 2-4 feet. Sight fishing producing in clear water pockets. Also some schooling activity over flats near channel breaks up north, hitting spinnerbaits, Chatterbaits and swim jigs, mostly small fish. Some good numbers also reported on main lake structure in 15-28 feet, mostly on Carolina rigs, Ned rigs and spoons. Crappie are hit or miss around shallow grass using jigs.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is seven inches low and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temps in the low-to-high-60s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum bass are shallow and spawning in warmer areas of the lake. Best baits are weightless or light weighted Senkos, Flukes, wacky worms and lizards. Hollow body frogs, jerk baits and swimbaits also producing some fish. Flipping around flooded shore cover is another option. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie are gravitating shallow, a hitting jigs around grass beds. Also some fish reported wade fishing and dabbling around brush and stumps in 1-3 feet up north.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is two feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 60s.
Jane Gallenbach at River Ridge says white bass are spotty in the Sabine River backwaters. Best bite coming on Roadrunners tipped with crawfish. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says blue cats are excellent in the 5-60 pound range on flats and along the river on trotline sets tipped with cut bait. A few flatheads reported. Crappie fishermen plucking some keepers off cypress trees and in the mouths of creeks. Fishing guide Ben Matsubu says bass fishing has been hit or miss. Chatterbaits, Wacky Worms and Senkos are the tickets in water five feet or less. Also some anglers sight fishing.
NACONICHE - Water level is three inches high and clear. Water temp in the low-to-mid-60s.
David Russell says bass anglers are picking up numbers of small fish and a few females banging the banks with plastics and spinnerbaits. The better quality fish are holding deeper, hitting A-rigs and slow falling plastics in 10-12 feet.
