ATHENS - Water level is 1.13 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack fishing traffic has been very light with the hot weather. Outside grass lines in 12 feet giving up a few fish on jigs and shaky head worms. School fish are another option using small topwaters or shad pattern plastics. Crappie fishing is very slow.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is 3.94 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says black bass are still hanging around deeper docks, hitting Texas rigs, shaky heads and cranks. White bass and mixed hybrids are fair to good on main lake humps in 18-20 feet, taking slabs and cut shad. Crappie fishermen picking up a few limits shooting jigs under deeper docks and targeting brush in 16-20 feet with live shiners. Blue cats are fair in the 5-10 pound range fresh cut shad on humps in 20 feet.
FORK - Water level is 7.03 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
No changes to report from last week. Fishing guide Brooks Rogers says bass are still fair on topwaters at first light, mostly around shallow ridges and humps. . Midday bite is best in 12-18 feet around structure using Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and cranks. Fishing guide Gary Paris say crappie fishing has been decent around brush and timber in 15-20 feet using forward sonar.
‘PINES - Water level is 2.17 feet low and clear. Water temp in the low 90s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good up north. Fish are hitting frogs, topwater and buzz baits over hydrilla beds near deeper water. Also some fish taking shaky heads and cranks along river bends. Farther south, deep cranks and Carolina rigs are the tickets on drop offs and points in 12-18 feet. Crappie are fair. Best bite coming around brush piles and timber along the river, mainly on shiners.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.38 feet and clear. Water temp the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Stanley Gresham says bass fishing has been fair early on topwaters tossed around shallow water on points and around grass and pads, then switching to Carolina rigs in 15-25 feet, cranks in 8-20 feet and Texas rigs around channel swings up up north. Also a few fish still schooling off and on. Gresham says crappie fishing has been good in 15-25 feet around brush piles. The fish are suspended 12-18 feet down.
NACONICHE - Naconiche is six inches low and clear with water temps in the upper 80s, low 90s. David Russell says bass fishing has been hit or miss with the best action coming late the day with some wind and clouds. School fish have ben active along creeks with bigger fish hanging out beneath packs of small fish. Falling water has exposed some stumps that are usually submerged. Be careful with motoring.
PALESTINE - Water level is 1.57 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good shallow around docks and shore cover early using small cranks and bladed jigs. Wobble head jigs also producing on points, while Texas rig plastics and 1/4 ounce jigs are working around docks in 6-10 feet. Crappie are fair with the best action coming around bridges in 24 feet; look for the fish suspended in the water column. White bass are fair on spoons and cranks. Trolling around bridges has been effective. Catfish are very good on baited holes along the river channel in 17-24 foot on night crawlers and cut shad.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 3.94 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair with the best bite coming around brush piles and bridge columns using shiners in 15-20 feet of water. White bass are slow; a few schooling fish hitting Tiny Torpedos, switching to slabs to target fish on bottom. Best schooling action still taking place along the south shore near Fisherman’s Point Marina. Hybrids are fair on live shad. The 309 Flats area has been holding some solid fish in 25-30 feet. Channel catfish are good on main lake points in 15-25 feet, hitting punch bait globbed on a No. 4 treble.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.76 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s, low 90s.
Crappie fishermen reporting the best action at first light until 9 a.m. using shiners around brush piles. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says the bite has been very slow up in the day; a few fish willing to bite around brush piles in 15-16 feet, suspended about 10 feet down. Bass fishing has been fair. Fishing guide Brian Branum says the early morning bite has been best around around outside grass edges and channel bends using light Texas rigs, topwaters and shad patterns crank baits. Deeper grass, brush piles and offshore cover is the best bet at midday using Texas rigs. Also some frog fish buried up in thick cover. Fishing guide Tommy Martin is reporting some solid fish to four pounds up shallow around wood, hitting square bills. Some schooling activity over 25-35 feet of open water, hitting topwaters. Fish are chasing shad and unpredictable as to where and when they will show up. Branum says big, walking surface baits are fooling the better quality fish. Some white bass in the mix.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.86 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says fishing traffic has been light with the hot weather. Rod and reel fishermen reporting some good numbers on catfish and bream using worms and crickets. Trotliners picking some solid fish in the 5-40 pound range using cut bait when winds allows them to get out. Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing is still slow overall with lots of suspended fish. Crank baits and Texas rigs are good bets on points and other structure in 12-15 feet, mostly late in the day. Guide Glen Freeman is reporting some fish in 18-20 feet around main lake structure using worms. Night fishermen also reporting some solid fish on big worms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.