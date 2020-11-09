ATHENS — Water level is 2 inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says crappie fishing has been slow; lots of small fish around brush piles in 20 feet. Bass fishing continues to be slow. A few fish reported on cranks and plastics around brush piles and stick baits tossed along out side grass edges, but the bite has been tough overall.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is six inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid 60s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass and hybrids are good on humps and points. Docks with lights are giving up some good hybrids in the 3-10 pound range at night on ‘Traps and square bills. Crappie are best around brush piles in 18 feet and around deeper docks, all on jigs.
Black bass are best around docks and rocks using jigs, Texas rigs, square bills and spinnerbaits. Blue cats are good around shallow stump fields and points using fresh cut bait. Also some fish on humps and drift fishing deep water.
PALESTINE — Water level is three inches low and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are good in the backs of creeks and around docks with brush in 2-6 feet using jigs and bladed jigs. Crappie are good on jigs fished along the river channel in areas with standing timber in 14-18 feet. Channel catfish are excellent with plenty of limits coming on night crawlers, small shad and chicken hearts in 14-18 feet of water. Bated holes along the river are best.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in upper-60s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass fishing has been good with the best action coming on main lake points and humps in 25-35 feet of water using slabs. Crappie fishing has been fair using small shiners in 15-20 feet of water around brush piles and bridges. Channel cat and blue cat are excellent on punch bait soaked around timber in 25 feet of water. The Richland Creek arm continues to produce good numbers. Black bass are taking square bills, spinnerbaits and Carolina-rigged plastics around docks and points.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about four feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper-60s.
Fishing guide Clark Reehm says the shallow bite has been fairly consistent around pads and matted grass beds. Frogs, topwaters, wake baits, swim jigs and shallow cranks are all producing. Flipping grass is hit or miss, as is the offshore bite.
Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the bite has been sporadic around brush piles in 25-35 feet; slow overall.
FORK — Water level is two feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-60s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishing has been fair to nine pounds using jerk baits to target bass suspended around timber and square bills around docks. Also some shallow fish hitting spinnerbaits and bladed jigs points.
Channel cat still excellent over baited holes in 20-25 feet using punch bait. Crappie are good around brush piles in 20-25 feet using jigs and shiners. Also some limits reported around bridges.
‘PINES — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 60s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good at the north end of the lake using flukes and buzz baits over grass and along river ledges using Texas rig worms. Farther south, square bills worked around shore rock are the ticket. Crappie are excellent on the old river channel in 24 feet of water. No report on crappie.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is 2.5 feet feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 60s, low 70s.
Bass are fair in the 2-3 pound range using shallow cranks, ‘Traps, small swim baits and weightless Senkos around shallow grass and pads, mainly early and late. Topwaters producing a few blow-ups in low light. Channel swings also giving up a few fish on light Texas rigs. Channel ledges and other structure away from the bank in 14-22 feet holding some groups, but most are small. Hitting shaky heads, Carolina rigs and spoons.
Crappie are fair around brush piles with some partial limits reported on shiners.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is four feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper-60s.
Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says flatheads and blue cats are fair on stump hooks and trotlines. Not many numbers but some good quality up to 56 pounds.
Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing has been slow. Good numbers of small fish, but very few keepers. Cranks and spinnerbaits producing in the backs of creeks in 6-7 feet; drop shot Robo worms are the ticket in the 20 foot range. Crappie are best around brush and lay downs in 20-22 feet using jigs or shiners.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the low 70s.
David Russell says bass fishing has been fair to good with steady numbers coming on crankbaits and tail spins worked in 14-16 feet of water, mostly small fish. No report on crappie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.