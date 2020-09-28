ATHENS - Water level is 5 inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing continues to be slow with the best action coming in low light conditions. Grass lines in 8-12 feet have been giving up the most consistent bite, mainly on shaky head worms, small ‘Traps and a few on jigs. Texas rig worms cast to brush piles in 18-20 feet also producing a few fish. Crappie fishermen are picking up a few keepers around brush on small shiners, but the bite is slow overall
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is an inch low and stained. Surface temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie fishing is picking up daily around deeper boat docks with a few limits coming shooting jigs to shady corners. Brush piles at mid-range depths also giving up some keepers. Mixed bags of white bass, hybrids and blue cat are hitting slabs and fresh cut bait around main lake humps in 10-20 feet of water. Blue cats also are good drifting cut shad in 10-20 feet. For black bass, Barber suggests tossing jigs, cranks, spinnerbaits and bladed jigs around docks with brush. Shore rock also holding some fish.
FORK - Water level is 1.63 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says bass fishermen are picking up a few unders and slots using frogs, spinnerbaits and topwaters early and late around shallow vegetation, then moving to points and other structure at midday with Carolina rig creatures, drop shots and Texas rig Ol’ Monster worms. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles and few on bridges in 12-20 feet of water. Catfish are excellent around baited holes with some channel cat in the 4-5 pound range reported.
‘PINES - Water level is about 2 inches low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Jim Tutt says bass are good around grass beds up north, mostly on buzz baits, frogs and spinnerbaits. Farther south, Carolina rigs and cranks are working on humps and drop offs. Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits around brush piles. Bridge pilings also giving up a few fish, mostly on small shiners.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 1.83 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Bass anglers reporting fair quality and numbers. Some larger schools bunching on main lake points, channel breaks and other structure in water ranging 14-22 feet, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads, spoons and wobble heads. Most takers are in the 1-3 pound range with an occasional larger fish. Better quality coming around brush piles at mid-range depths using worms or jigs, or around shallow grass and pads in 2-4 feet.
Crappie fishermen reporting a few limits hopping brush piles with jigs and small shiners.
PALESTINE - Water level is about full pool and stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are hitting spinnerbaits and weightless stick baits worked around shallow cover and docks in 3-7 feet of water. Also some fish hitting topwaters early and late and in cloudy conditions. Crappie are good in 10-18 feet of water. around brush piles, standing timber and bridges. Catfish are excellent along the river, mostly around brush or baited holes, hitting night crawlers, cut bait and chicken hearts.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is about an inch low and fairly clear. Water temp the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass are fair with the best bite coming on silver slabs matched with a jig teaser, mainly on points, ridges and humps in 15-20 feet of water.
Crappie are good on brush piles and bridge columns in 15-20 feet of water, hitting small shiners best. Channel cat are good on Danny King’s Punch Bait in 20 feet. Areas with standing timber are best.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.22 feet low and clear. Water temp the upper 70s.
Bass fishing was tough over the weekend. Fishing guide Brian Branum says topwaters and weightless plastics like a Super Fluke or Gambler Super Stud are good bets early in the day. Offshore structure bite has been off and on. Spoons worked in 22-27 feet have been productive at times. Crappie are fair to slow around brush piles in 25-35 feet of water.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.44 feet low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow overall; a few fish reported late in the day and at night using Texas rigs around points and ridges in 8-15 feet of water. Drop shots also producing a few fish, but not much on size. Crappie fishing has been slow. Trotliners picking up fair numbers of eating size blues using cut perch.
NACONICHE - Water level is about 4 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Local angler David Russell says recent rains and cooler temps have spurred the bass bite, but most takers are still on the small side. Road beds and humps in 15 feet or shallower are the best bets for fish holding on bottom. Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and swim iigs are all producing fish. No report on catfish.
LIVINGSTON - Water level is at full pool and stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass are good on main lake humps in 14 feet, hitting white and yellow slabs. Keeping on the move to stay with the fish is key. Black bass are fair on craws and brush hogs flipped around shallow wood cover and rock near cut banks in the creeks. Bethy and Carolina creeks are holding some of the clearest water. No report on catfish.
