ATHENS - Water level is about four inches high and clear. Water temp in the low-to-mid 50s.
Bass are scattered in deep water around brush piles in 20 feet, mostly on jigs, drop shots and shaky heads. Crappie are still good with limits coming around brush piles in 20 plus feet. Shiners and jigs producing equally well.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is nine inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says small shad pattern Flukes dead sticked over deep water down south are beginning to produce numbers of whites and hybrids. Some quality blue cats taking big slabs of fresh cut bait drifted in the same areas. Black bass are hitting jerk baits, cranks, jigs and spinnerbaits fished around boat docks. Crappie are fair around brush piles in 16-20 feet and bridge pilings using jigs and small shiners.
PALESTINE - Water level is about normal level and dirty up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass are hitting bladed jigs, Texas rigs and green pumpkin jigs. Creeks and sloughs with wood cover are the best bets up north. The islands also giving up some fish. Down south, the same baits are producing around docks and brush piles in 2-6 feet. Deeper points also giving up some fish on Carolina rigs. Crappie are good under bridges and around timber along the Neches down south in 20-25 feet, fish are suspended 14-16 feet down. Catfish are very good on baited holes along the river channel using night crawlers and minnows.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is 1.55 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-50s
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass and hybrids are good, mainly on points and humps in 25-35 feet of water using slabs and spoons. Crappie fishermen picking up a few limits on small shiners and jigs soaked around brush piles in about 20 feet. Channel catfish are good on punch bait. Standing timber 25-35 feet of water in the Richland Creek arm has been producing steady limits.
FORK - Water level is 2.29 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Tony Parker at the Minnow Bucket says crappie fishing has been excellent around bridges and brush piles in 25 feet of water, fish are suspended about 15-17 feet down, hitting jigs and shiners. Lot of limits reported. Bass are slow overall. Parker says anglers are reporting a few small fish and an occasional slot on bladed jigs, spinnerbaits and cranks fished in the backs of creeks and on points at mid-range depths using drop shots and Carolina rigs. Channel cat still good on punch bait soaked on bottom in 20-25 feet around baited holes.
‘PINES - Water level is about full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Bass pro Jim Tutt says bass fishing has slowed up north with a few fish reported on ‘Traps and spinnerbaits worked around shallow grass. Also some fish hitting shaky head Trick Worms around shallow river bends. Down south, shore rock and points are giving up a few fish on square bills. Some schooling activity reported. Crappie fishing has been excellent around brush piles in 17-25 feet of water,
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.83 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the mid 50s.
Bass are fair with a few fish in the 4 pound range reported on lipless cranks, square bills and spinnerbaits worked worked around shallow grass and pad stems in 2-4 feet. Hard bottoms, channel swings and isolated stumps on points in 14-22 feet holding some groups of small fish with an occasional big one, hitting spoons, Carolina rigs and shaky heads. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 4.43 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass fishing has been good at varied depths from super shallow to river ledges. Best shallow bite coming on shad and crawfish pattern ’Traps fished around hydrilla beds in 4-7 feet. Start/stop and yo-yo retrieves getting plenty of attention. Also some fish coming on Texas rig worms, drop shots, rip baits and A-rigs.
Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the bite is still hit or miss around brush piles. Look for action to heat up at the upper reaches of the Angelina in the next few weeks.
NACONICHE - Water level is at full pool and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Local angler David Russell says bass are holding close to bottom on 14-16 around ditches off roadbeds and rises around boat lanes. Shaky heads, jigs and crankbaits are the best bets.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 3.69 feet low and clear to stained. Water temp in the upper 50s.
Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing has been slow. Lots of small fish, but quality bites are scarce. Best shallow bite coming on ’Traps worked around wood. Drop shots and football jigs are the tickets around drops, points and ridges at mid-range depths. Nabours says crappie fishing has been good on shiners soaked around brush or deep laydowns. No report on catfish.
