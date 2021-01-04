ATHENS - Water level is 9 inches high and clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing remains slow. Carolina rigged Trick Worms and jigs fished around brush in 25 feet are producing a few fish around brush piles in 25 feet of water. Crappie fishing has been slow. Brush piles in 20-30 feet holding the better concentrations and giving up a few limits.
CEDAR CREEK - Water level is three inches high and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says white bass, crappie and hybrids are good on pearl pattern Flukes dead- sticked in 30-50 feet around bait balls on the main lake. Crappie also good around bridges in 22-25 feet and deep standing timber. Black bass are best around docks using cranks, jigs and small plastics. Also some fish on brush piles in 18 feet, hitting football jigs and Carolina rigs. Blue cats are good to 30 pounds on fresh cut bait drifted over deep water the main lake. Also some fish in the mouths of the creeks and cormorant roosts.
PALESTINE - Water level is 7 inches high and muddy up north, stained down south. Water temp in the upper 40s, low 50s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good in Kickapoo Creek and the Neches. Best bite coming on bladed jigs, swim jigs and a few on buzz baits. Down south the backs of creeks and main lake pockets are giving up some decent quality on the same baits. Jigs pitched around docks with brush also producing. Crappie are good along the river keying on standing timber and brush piles using small jigs. Catfish are good with the best bite coming around baited holes near the river in 14 feet. White bass are fair trolling the old 155 bridges using medium diving cranks.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS - Water level is one inch high stained to fairly clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says white bass and hybrids are fair on slabs. Best bite has been for suspended fish holding 30 feet down in 50 feet of water. Crappie are slow with the best action coming on small shiners soaked around brush and timber on main lake points and along creek channels. Channel cat still good on punch bait fished around cormorant roosts and baited holes in 30-35 feet. The Richland Creek arm has been particularly good. Black bass still fair on crankbaits, bladed jigs and spinnerbaits worked around docks and on points.
FORK - Water level is 1.10 feet low and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 50s.
Crappie fishing has been good on points in 30 feet of water using shiners around brush piles. The Highway 154 bridge also giving up limits. Bass fishing has been very slow. No report on catfish.
’PINES - Water level is 8 inches high and stained up north, clearer down south. Water temp in the low 50s.
No report available this week.
NACOGDOCHES - Water level is 2.36 feet low and muddy up north, clear down south.
Bass are fair to five pounds. Best bite coming on jerkbaits, square bills and ‘Traps worked around grass beds in 4-7 feet of water. Some small groups of fish holding around isolated stumps, brush and hard bottom creek ledges in 14-18 feet, hitting Carolina rigs, shaky heads and spoons.
Crappie are fair round brush piles using shiners and small jigs.
SAM RAYBURN - Water level is 3.15 feet low with stained to muddy conditions in large creeks and up north. Water temp in the low-to-mid-50s.
Derek Mundy of Broaddus weighed in an enormous five-fish limit weighing 40.10 during last weekend’s BFL event. Mundy caught the fish on a point in 17 feet using a deep diving crankbait and a football jig. Fishing guide Brian Branum says there are also fish to be caught around newly flooded hay grass and other cover in the mouths of large coves. Midday bite is best using swim jigs, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and Chatterbaits. Also some pre-spawners grouped in drains and cranks away from the bank. A few white bass showing up at the upper reaches of the Angelina River.
TOLEDO BEND - Water level is 2.64 feet low and stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
Keith Nabours at Keith’s Tackle says bass fishing continues to be tough. Crappie fishing was good before heavy rains last week; the bite has slowed with the influx of fresh water. Charlie Shivley at Bill’s Landing says cat fishing has been good to 65 pounds on trotline and noodles. Cut bait producing best results. The Sabine is on the rise.
NACONICHE - Water level jumped to about 4 inches above normal after the rain and is stained. Water temp in the low 50s.
David Russell says bass fishing has slowed with all the fresh water coming in. Umbrella rigs and underspins have been the best bets around points and main lake structure. Boaters should use caution when navigating due to floaters in the water. No report on crappie.
